Iranian, Lebanese Fms Discuss Situation After Truce With Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 29 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib discussed Lebanon's latest situation following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a phone conversation on Thursday, Araghchi welcomed the ceasefire, which he said was achieved through the "indescribable" resistance of the Lebanese people, struggles of resistance fighters on the battlefield, and efforts made by the Lebanese government, Xinhua news agency reported .

He also emphasised Iran's unwavering support for Lebanon's government, people, and army, as well as their resistance, while warning that Lebanon should remain "seriously" vigilant as the ceasefire could be fragile.

Bou Habib, for his part, briefed Araghchi on the latest situation in Lebanon after the entry into force of the ceasefire since early Wednesday.

He also praised Iran for its constant support for Lebanon.

A cautious calm has prevailed in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army and Hezbollah recently agreed to a 60-day pause in their yearlong conflict.