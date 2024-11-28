Habib Al Mulla And Partners Expands Into Iraq, Bridging Legal Excellence Across Borders

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Baghdad, Iraq: Habib Al Mulla and Partners, one of the region's leading law firms headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, has announced its expansion into Iraq with the opening of a new office in Baghdad. This expansion has been achieved through a strategic partnership with Al Nesoor Law Firm, a prestigious Baghdad-based practice comprising of 30 lawyers with over 24 years of experience in the Iraqi across various sectors, particularly in mergers and acquisitions.

This partnership brings together Habib Al Mulla and Partners' international expertise and pioneering legal legacy to the Iraqi market, complementing Al Nesoor's deep understanding of the Iraqi legal system. Through this collaboration, the firm aims to facilitate foreign investment and address the legal needs in Iraq's growing market.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners , said:“Our expansion into Iraq reflects our commitment to supporting our clients' evolving needs and building long-term partnerships based on trust, professionalism, and mutual respect.” He added:“Our goal is to provide world-class legal services in Iraq and become the leading platform for regional business. This partnership demonstrates the regional capabilities that UAE firms can bring to Middle Eastern markets.”

For his part, Mr. Furat Kuba, Partner and CEO of Al Nesoor , expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:“We are excited to collaborate with Habib Al Mulla and Partners in a partnership that enhances our capabilities and sets a new standard for legal services in Iraq. Our collaborative approach will enable us to handle complex legal needs with a deep understanding of both Iraqi context and international practices.”

The firms' joint presence will provide expertise in corporate governance, investments, dispute resolution, compliance, and other areas, making the firm a preferred legal partner for regional investors and businesses in Iraq.

About Habib Al Mulla and Partners:

Habib Al Mulla and Partners operates from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and Moscow with a team of more than 70 multidisciplinary lawyers who possess distinguished and diverse experience in handling cross-border corporate legal matters. The firm has been providing specialized and integrated legal services and consultancy for over 40 years in dispute resolution, banking, construction, corporate, real estate, tax, employment, and other sectors and practices.

About Al Nesoor Law Firm:

Founded in 2008, Al Nesoor brings together more than 24 years of legal expertise across four locations in Baghdad, Erbil, Basra, and Amman. Since its establishment, the firm has worked to support global companies in accessing all parts of Iraq. Over the past 24 years, the team has gained extensive experience across various sectors, strengthening the position as a leading legal partner in the Iraqi market.