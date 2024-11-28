EQS-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Artnet Launches Tender Process for New Auditing Firm, Sets Date for AGM 2024

Artnet Launches Tender Process for New Auditing Firm, Sets Date for AGM 2024 New York / Berlin, November 28, 2024:

Artnet AG, the leading marketplace and information provider for the art has this week launched the official tender process to solicit proposals from auditing firms. This process is a regulatory requirement for listed entities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Following this process the supervisory board will propose an auditor for approval by the shareholders at the annual general meeting. Given the timelines required by the regulatory framework for the tender process and also for the invitation to the rescheduled annual general meeting, Artnet this week updated the financial calendar - scheduling the 2024 annual general meeting for mid February 2025. Artnet's management deeply regrets that this year's Annual General Meeting had to be postponed and is committed to engaging an auditing firm and scheduling the 2024 annual general meeting as quickly as possible. The annual report for the 2023 fiscal year is

available here. For more news and releases on investor relations, please visit

About Artnet Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet's Data provides mission-critical resources for the art industry, encompassing more than 17 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics, further driving transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with its global audience, offering a curated selection of over 290,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency for buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, dedicated audience. Together, Artnet's broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd. ISIN: DE000A1K0375 LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 Contact: Sophie Neuendorf ...



