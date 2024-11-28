Online Trading Scam: No Can Walk Out Of Jail, Says Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that no accused in the online trading scam can walk out of the jail as there are several cases pending against them.

Two prime accused in the multi-crore online stock trading fraud -- Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das -- along with six others got bail a couple of days ago in the Gauhati High Court as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could not file a chargesheet within 60 days of their arrest.

Reacting to the development, CM Sarma told reporters here: "There was a technical problem in the matter. The CBI usually files a chargesheet within 90 days of arresting any accused person but the Gauhati High Court observed that the chargesheet must be filed within 60 days. On this ground the Court granted bail to a few accused persons; however, they can not walk out of the jail as the central probe agency will move to the apex Court against the bail order."

"Moreover, there are several cases filed against the accused persons in the online trading scam and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating them apart from the cases given under CBI," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the CID is going to file a chargesheet very soon.

Meanwhile, as the two key accused -- Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das got bail as the investigation agency failed to submit a chargesheet, anger was witnessed among the investors who have been duped lakhs of rupees by the fraudsters.

On the condition of anonymity, a medical professional who invested a handsome amount in the trading through Swapnanil Das' company said: "We thought that the investigation agency will punish the fraudsters and we may get back our money; however, now the chances are looking slim as the police and central probe agency failed to submit even a chargesheet within stipulated time."

Another investor said: "Merely after two months of the arrest, the kingpins of the huge scam are walking out of the jail. This is unfortunate."