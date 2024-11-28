Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Is Estimated To Be USD 2,731.02 Million By 2034, With A CAGR Of 8.5% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing trend for personalized medicines is driving growth.

New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size was USD 1,209.01 million in 2024, estimated at USD 1,310.56 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 2,731.02 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy?

With the initiation of new approaches, the administration of liquid biopsy has been improved, sanctioning the enhancement of several facets of breast cancer handling involving premature diagnosis and screening, forecast of prognosis, premature observation of deterioration, serial sampling, and productive longitudinal observation of disease advancement and reaction to treatment. Several constituents of tumor cells discharged into the blood circulation can be inspected in liquid biopsy sampling, some of which involve circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA, cell-liberated RNA, tumor-instructed platelets, and exosomes.

Key Takeaways from the Report



The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5%.

The market for breast cancer liquid biopsy is expanding due to the inclination towards customized medicines where treatments are customized to distinct patients dependent on the genetic composition of their cancer.

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market analysis is primarily based on circulating biomarkers, applications, and regions.

Based on circulating biomarkers, the circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment dominated the market. North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Technological Progressions : The breast cancer liquid biopsy market size is expanding due to growing technological progressions such as inventions in molecular biology, next-generation sequencing, and progressive ctDNA discernment technologies. Additionally, the instigation of contemporary progressive assays for tumor discernment has notably pushed the market growth. In November 2023, Illumina Inc. instigated a refurbished category of its disseminated liquid biopsy assay, the TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2.

Growth in Cases of Blood Cancer : The growing cases of blood cancer worldwide, particularly in advanced regions, caused an elevated requirement for noninvasive diagnostic methodologies such as liquid biopsy for premature discernment and disease observation. In 2022, as per the Breast Cancer Research Foundation report, roughly 2.3 million women were detected with cancer, and approximately 0.67 million deaths were registered due to cancer prevalence globally.

Trends and Opportunities

Premature Cancer Detection : Liquid biopsies are important instruments for clinicians and patients sanctioning premature cancer discernment and ongoing observation of tumor aggression involving treatment reaction. This is pushing the acquisition of liquid biopsies for blood cancer which is crediting to market growth. Additionally, the growing aggregate of administrative consent for liquid biopsy examinations, especially by bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration, is suggesting that the breast cancer liquid biopsy market demand is expanding.

Growth in Usage of Clinical Trials : Liquid biopsies are growingly being utilized in clinical trials for breast cancer drug advancement as they offer a real-time noninvasive procedure for observing drug productivity and illness advancement, which is fueling the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an assorted array of critical players involving entrenched biotechnology firms, surfacing startups, and academic bodies all struggling to invent and seize market share. Prominent firms such as Guardant Health, GRAIL, Freenome, and Foundation Medicine are at the vanguard of developing progressive liquid biopsy assays that use circulating tumor DNA and circulating tumor cells for premature cancer inspection and observation. The aggressive topography is also distinguished by notable funding in research and development, with firms struggling to acquire administrative consent for their assays.

Major players operating in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market are:



Biocept, Inc.

Epic Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann - La Roche Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

QIAGEN

Sysmex Corporation

The Menarini Group Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Regional Insights:

North America : The region's progressive healthcare framework and elevated acquisition rates of inventive diagnostic techniques have eased the extensive usage of liquid biopsy methods, which has accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific : The growing funding in progressive diagnostic framework enhancing the obtainability of progressive cancer screening inspection is expected to drive the Asia Pacific breast cancer liquid biopsy market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

By Circulating Biomarkers Outlook



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Other Circulating Biomarkers

By Application Outlook



Early Detection/Screening

Diagnosis

Treatment Selection Monitoring

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

