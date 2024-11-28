Champions Trophy Can't Happen Without India, Right Decision By Govt Not To Travel To Pakistan: Aakash Chopra

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that next year's Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in Pakistan, can't happen without India's participation in the tournament. He further backed the Indian government's decision not to send the national team to Pakistan due to security and tensions between the neighbours.

After India refused to to Pakistan, the ICC Champions Trophy's future hangs in balance with the final call regarding its schedule to be made in the ICC Board meeting on Friday. Amid India's objection to travel to Pakistan, the will likely be played in a 'hybrid model' with India playing its matches at a neutral venue.

"The right choice should be made and it is beyond our understanding what would be the right call. India's travel to Pakistan is not decided by the BCCI but by the Indian government. If they have decided not to travel to Pakistan then it is completely right. Wherever it (Champions Trophy) will be played, it can't happen without India," Chopra told IANS on Thursday.

"The truth is that an ICC event can't happen without India. We'll get to know where it will be played and the decision taken by the Indian government is absolutely correct," he added.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted across three venues in Pakistan over February and March next year. But India, who have not toured Pakistan since 2008, told the ICC that their government had not permitted them to travel to Pakistan for the event earlier this month.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has insisted that the PCB remains "clear" in its view on hosting the Champions Trophy, and added that "it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here".

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi said during a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved," Naqvi said multiple times. "But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here," he added.