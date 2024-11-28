Vsee Health Secures Multiple Million Dollar Partnership With Ava Robotics To Revolutionize Telepresence

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

VSee Health, (Nasdaq: VSEE), a leading provider of advanced telehealth services that streamline workflow and enhance patient care, and Ava Robotics, a pioneer in intelligent robotics for the workplace, today proudly announce a game-changing multimillion dollar agreement to revolutionize telepresence solutions for the inpatient intensive care market. This partnership includes the development of a VSee-powered Ava robot, enabling providers to deliver unparalleled personalized care remotely.

Our collaboration with Ava Robotics leverages the expertise of the world's best-trained physicians, extending their reach to patients across the United States through cutting-edge robotics," said Imo Aisiku, M.D., co-CEO and Chairman of VSee Health. "This innovation ensures top-tier medical expertise is accessible to every ICU nationwide."

The Ava Robot, driven by VSee's software, will autonomously operate within hospital ICUs, allowing physicians to maintain a virtual presence, interact with patients, consult with staff, and make critical treatment decisions in real-time. This breakthrough aims to democratize access to premium telehealth services, extending beyond major metropolitan hospitals to regional and smaller ICUs.

"Telehealth represents one of the most significant medical advancements of the 21st century. Our goal with Ava Robotics is to deliver the best critical care to every ICU in the country," continued Dr. Aisiku. "Patients will receive unparalleled care, regardless of location, and hospitals can enhance care delivery while reducing critical care costs."

The first commercial Ava Robot, launched in June, has already shown promise in improving tele-stroke operations. As its use expands, additional applications in the medical field will emerge, further transforming healthcare delivery.

VSee Health offers a comprehensive telehealth SaaS platform that enables clinicians to create and integrate telehealth workflows efficiently. Focused on disease state telemedicine and turnkey billing services, VSee Health's system supports an array of telehealth technologies and a team of specialists providing 24/7 critical care in neuro, cardiac surgery, and general ICUs. For more information, please visit []( ).

