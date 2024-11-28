Brunch & Play At Ibis Doha: The Ultimate Family Brunch Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

When it comes to Doha's Friday Brunch choices, one event that has been making waves since its launch is Brunch & Play at Ibis Doha. Hosted at the Charlie's Corner restaurant, this family-friendly brunch has quickly become the talk of the town. Perhaps the reason hotel residents and expatriates are drawn to such places – beyond the food or the entertainment- is because they evoke special memories.

Brunch & Play at Ibis Doha offers an unparalleled combination of great food, entertainment activities, a welcoming atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating and all this at an affordable price. The kid's entertainment has been carefully curated for all ages starting toddlers who can enjoy face painting and more; and up to teenagers who can enjoy video games and swimming. To add more value to the 'Brunch & Play' package, complimentary access to the swimming pool for all brunchers is included up to 6 pm, so you can add a splash of fun to your Friday afternoon taking the festivities into the evening.

Whether you're looking to make new memories with your family or simply enjoy a relaxing day with friends or as a couple, Brunch & Play is the place to be every Friday.

Great offers and BOGO deals

One of the defining features of Brunch & Play is its affordability and value. At just QAR 139 per adult and QAR 49 per child (ages 4-12), the Brunch offering ensures that everyone can join in the fun without breaking the bank. Even better, children below the age of four can eat and play for free, making it an exceptional value for families with little ones. Bolt-on packages for soft drinks and enhanced beverages are available at Happy Hour prices. To make it even more accessible, BOGO (Buy 1 Get 1 Free) offers are available on apps like MyBook, Urban Point, and The Entertainer giving guests even more reasons to gather their loved ones for this unique experience.

A Buzzing Brunch with Fun for Everyone

Brunch & Play isn't just about great food-it's about creating an experience that keeps the whole family engaged and entertained. While adults savour the delectable international brunch, kids are immersed in a world of fun and excitement. Guests who wish to add some more fun to their afternoon can then head to the Pool Deck to enjoy a dip in the pool. The kids' entertainment zone is packed with activities like face painting, clown shows, and a lively ball pit to keep the little ones engaged. We also have a video game section where older kids and teenagers can enjoy PS4 video games.

Adding to the excitement, a new and friendly mascot makes a special appearance every week, creating magical moments that children eagerly look forward to. This rotating lineup ensures that every Friday brings something fresh and exciting, making it a hit among the expat community in Doha queuing and eager to know which character as a mascot will be introduced this Friday. The lively ambiance and thoughtful touches have made Brunch & Play the talk of the town. Parents can relax and enjoy a leisurely meal, knowing their kids are safe, entertained, and having the time of their lives.

A Feast for All Ages

At the heart of any great brunch is the food offering that changes every week, and Brunch & Play delivers in spades. Helmed by the talented Executive Chef Gaurav, the culinary team has mastered the art of catering to diverse palates. The international buffet offers something for everyone, with standout dishes including American, Italian, Indian, Arabic, and Oriental favourites, as well as a live pasta station where guests can customize their meal to perfection.

For the little ones, the dedicated kids' buffet area is a highlight. Chef Joshi ensures the offerings are both healthy and irresistibly tasty, catering to even the pickiest of eaters. Parents can relax knowing their children are enjoying nutritious yet delicious meals.

The Perfect Setting

What sets Brunch & Play apart from other family-friendly brunches is its warmth of welcome and friendly team. Charlie's Corner, known for its modern yet cozy interiors, takes on a lively and vibrant vibe every Friday. The décor balances modern aesthetics with a warm, welcoming touch, making it a perfect spot for families, couples, and friends alike. The location of the hotel, at the junction of Salwa Road and C-Ring Road is very central with ample parking and complimentary valet service available. For those who love dining al fresco, the outdoor cabanas are an absolute treat. With a breezy open-air yet private setting, these cabanas provide an idyllic spot for everyone enjoying Doha's cooler months.

Make Your Reservation Today

Whether you're a Doha local or visiting the city for the weekend, Brunch & Play at Ibis Doha is a must-try experience. Reserve your spot now and discover why Brunch & Play is the most talked-about family brunch in Doha.

Call: +974 4488 5555 or +974 4477 6213

WhatsApp: +974 6002 0926

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]