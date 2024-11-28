K'taka: Furore As 5 Women Die Post Delivery In Two Govt Hospitals In 15 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) The people in Karnataka's Ballary district expressed outrage against the authorities following the death of five women after delivering children in two government-run hospitals in a span of 15 days.

The women were admitted to the District Hospital in Ballary city, and Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

It has been alleged that the deaths occurred due to negligence of the hospital authorities. Among the five deceased women, four had undergone cesarean surgery at the Ballary District hospital.

The families, relatives and people are also questioning the absence of Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is the District In-Charge Minister for Ballary. They are also questioning the silence of representatives from Ballary district.

District In-Charge Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has stated that he will seek information regarding the deaths of pregnant women from the officials and not be bothered to initiate proactive measures.

Four women in their post-pregnancy phase had succumbed in a span of a week at the Ballary Government District Hospital.

Mahalaxmi, 20, is the latest victim. Mahalaxmi, a resident of CS Pura in neighboring Vijayapura district was admitted to BIMS after she experienced labour pain.

She gave birth to a child through the normal delivery procedure on Sunday. However, Mahalaxmi allegedly succumbed to severe bleeding and infection on Wednesday.

The parents of the deceased claimed the negligence of doctors was the reason for the death of their daughter and demanded action.

BIMS Director Dr. Gangadhar Gowda said that Mahalaxmi was suffering from anemia.

She was earlier treated at a hospital in Kudligi and later was admitted to the BIMS. She was not stable at the time of the admission and the family was informed of the risk ahead of the delivery.

"We have done our best and Mahalaxmi succumbed to health ailments," he stated.

However, Mahalaxmi's parents maintained that their daughter was healthy and everything was normal.

She suffered severe blood loss after the delivery of the child, and she was given 18 bottles of blood. All this indicates negligence on the part of the doctors, they stated.

At Ballary district hospital on November 9, cesarean surgery was conducted on 14 pregnant women. Among them, seven developed health complications and in a week, four of them succumbed. The deceased were identified as Lalitamma, Rojamma, Nandini and Muskaan.

The series of deaths has raised concern among economically weaker sections of society who can't afford private hospitals and totally depend on government-run hospitals. The hospital authorities are claiming that the deaths are due to health complications of the pregnant women and washed off their hands.

Ballary is considered as one of the most backward districts in the state. The social and economic indicators of the region are dismal. The families of the victims are demanding justice and urging the government to prevent the deaths of pregnant women in the government hospitals.