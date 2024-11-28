Rescue teams in Sri Lanka recover bodies of 4 children drowned in flash floods

(MENAFN) Rescue teams in Sri Lanka recovered the bodies of four children who drowned in flash floods caused by torrential rains from a powerful storm. Four others, including two children and two men, remain missing. Over 250,000 people have been displaced, with many seeking refuge in public buildings as their homes were inundated. The Sri Lankan government has mobilized the army to assist with relief efforts.



The storm, which brought heavy rainfall to Sri Lanka, is now heading toward India's southern Tamil Nadu state. The India Meteorological Department reported that the system, currently classified as a "deep depression," could bring winds gusting up to 70 kph (43 mph) and is expected to make landfall on Saturday morning near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Indian officials are closely monitoring the storm's progression, as there is a possibility of it intensifying into a cyclonic storm.



Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre confirmed that 276,000 people are in temporary shelters, while search teams continue efforts to locate the missing individuals. Among them are two children and two men who were swept away by flash floods while traveling on a tractor and trailer. The authorities are prioritizing search and rescue operations alongside providing essential aid to affected residents.



Flash floods and rain-related disasters are a recurring challenge in South Asia, often claiming lives and displacing communities. Experts warn that climate change is exacerbating these events, increasing their frequency and severity across the region.

