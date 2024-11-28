Oasis Cars Unveils M-Hero, A New Era Of Driving Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

"Al Waha Automotive" Unveils Its New and Powerful Brand "M-Hero"

As part of its leadership role and continuous efforts to redefine the boundaries of excellence in the automotive industry, "Al Waha Automotive" has unveiled its new and powerful brand "M-Hero," designed to overcome challenges and become a symbol of resilience, strength, and innovation. The unveiling took place at an exceptional event on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at West Walk, Doha.

The reveal of "M-Hero" was not just a showcase; it was a celebration of unstoppable performance and purpose-driven mobility. Al Waha Automotive introduced a vehicle that not only meets the demands of the era but surpasses them, setting a new standard for resilience and flexibility. This event marked the dawn of a brand that inspires drivers to face every challenge with unmatched strength and confidence.

Under the slogan "Never back down ," "M-Hero" is not just a car-it is designed to challenge expectations and overcome obstacles, representing a new class of vehicles where boundless power meets innovative design.

The event: Unveiling of the "M-Hero" brand in Qatar

The "M-Hero" vehicle was designed to embody strength and creativity, surpassing all challenges. The event included a spectacular showcase of the new "M-Hero" in a way that truly captured the spirit of "Never Back Down." Attendees experienced amazing and visual moments that highlighted the car's exceptional capabilities and its commanding presence.

In addition to the unveiling, guests participated in interactive activities blending art, movement, and creativity, presented in vibrant and inspiring ways.

Introducing "M-Hero" - The Future of Electric Driving

Dongfeng Motor Corporation, a Chinese company established in 1969 with a long history of producing military vehicles, has successfully transitioned into the civilian market, becoming a well-known manufacturer of automobiles. It revealed its new "M-Hero" model.

Al Waha Automotive unveiled two 2025 models. The first, the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), features cutting-edge technology and impressive performance, making it the ideal choice for those seeking adventure without compromising on luxury. With 1,088 horsepower and an astonishing 1,400 Nm of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. The car has a maximum range of 505 km, powered by a 142 kWh battery and four electric motors, each producing 272 horsepower.

The second model, the EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle), combines the latest electric vehicle technology with unparalleled off-road capabilities, offering a true futuristic driving experience. With a powerful engine delivering 805 horsepower and a peak torque of 1,050 Nm, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds. The vehicle is also equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that serves as a generator to charge its 65 kWh battery. The car includes three electric motors-one on the front axle and two on the rear axle-enabling a remarkable range of up to 1,026 kilometres on a single charge.

Design and Durability of "M-Hero" - Where Power Meets Elegance

"M-Hero" incorporates aviation-grade carbon fibre materials, with 22.3% of its structure made from carbon fibre, ensuring strength. "M-Hero" is a pioneer in off-road performance, being the world's first vehicle to integrate an electric drivetrain with three differential locks, ensuring exceptional stability and traction. It features six intelligent off-road driving modes and a five-level adjustable air suspension. With its ground clearance, it can traverse waters up to 90 cm deep, and is engineered to endure the toughest conditions. Additionally, its advanced thermal management system guarantees optimal performance even in the harshest environments.

Smart Features for the Modern Driver

"M-Hero" is equipped with the latest technology, including a smart driving assistance system that enhances safety and comfort. The rear steering angle can reach 10.6 degrees, offering exceptional manoeuvrability in tight spaces.

The car provides a luxurious driving experience with a 15.6-inch central screen, a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for passengers, and an 8-inch rear control screen. The smart entertainment system includes 16 speakers, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a fragrance system that enhances the driving atmosphere. Additionally, The rear seats can be electrically folded and feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions, while the front seats also include massage functionality. It also comes with a night vision system for enhanced safety in dark conditions.

The interior design features real wood from Serbia and genuine metal in various functional and decorative elements, promoting comfort and elegance.

What's Next for "M-Hero"? A Roadmap for the Future

While the launch of the "M-Hero" marks a bold beginning for the brand in the automotive world, it is just the start. The future of "M-Hero" promises even greater things, with plans to expand the brand's lineup to meet the needs of a diverse range of drivers-from those navigating fast-paced urban environments to those embarking on long-distance adventure.

