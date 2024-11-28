Mark Zuckerberg joins Trump for dinner at Mar-a-Lago

(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, joined President-elect Donald Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Wednesday, signaling an effort to mend their historically strained relationship. A spokesperson for Meta described the meeting as an opportunity to discuss innovation and the future under the incoming administration, noting Zuckerberg's gratitude for the invitation. The dinner marks a potential shift in the dynamic between the two, following Facebook’s ban of Trump after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.



Over the years, Zuckerberg and Trump have shared a contentious history. Facebook, among other social media platforms, faced significant criticism from Trump and his allies for perceived biases. However, following Trump's 2024 election victory, Zuckerberg has been taking steps to align with the Republican leader, with Trump's advisor Stephen Miller praising Zuckerberg's apparent desire to support the "national renewal of America" under Trump's presidency.



Meta has also adjusted its stance on political involvement. Before the election, Zuckerberg ceased election-related philanthropy and limited political content on Meta platforms. This departure from his earlier initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he funded electoral infrastructure nonprofits, reflects a recalibrated approach amid scrutiny. Trump's 2020 defeat fueled accusations against Zuckerberg, as Trump falsely claimed that the funding was part of a scheme to influence the election.



It remains unclear whether Elon Musk, another tech billionaire and frequent Trump ally, attended the dinner. Musk has been a regular presence at Mar-a-Lago since the election. The meeting between Trump and Zuckerberg, however, underscores a potential pivot in the tech industry’s relationship with the new administration.

