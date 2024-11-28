Qatar Olympic Committee Opens Registration For Kick Smash Padel Master 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced Wednesday the opening of registration for the Kick Smash Men's Padel 2024, scheduled to be held from December 15 to 21.



Speaking at a press at QOC headquarters, the tournament director, Mohammed Abdel Salam, explained that contestant in the 5th edition of the tournament will compete in three main categories: men, youth and juniors, in addition to the family category.



Those wishing to participate in the tournament can register in its various categories through the digital platforms of the Qatar Olympic Committee, he noted.



Through organizing this tournament, the Qatar Olympic Committee seeks to spread the sport of padel in the State of Qatar, and to encourage all segments of society to adopt healthy lifestyles, he added, noting that the Kick Smash Padel Master is one of the most prominent community sports events hosted by QOC.



For his part, General Manager of Padel In, Khalid Saadoun Al Kuwari, expressed his happiness at participating in the organization of the Kick Smash Padel Master 2024, calling on all segments of society to participate in this tournament which will see the participation of professionals and amateurs.