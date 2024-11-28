Air Defense Systems Needed In Ukraine, Not In Depots - Zelensky Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said that during the latest attack, Russia launched at Ukraine nearly 100 kamikaze drones and over 90 missiles of various types, including Kalibrs fitted with cluster munitions targeting civil infrastructure.

Zelensky made the statement on social , as seen by Ukrinform.

“The Commander of the Air Force, along with the Ministers of Internal Affairs and Energy, provided reports regarding the aftermath of the latest Russian strike targeting our infrastructure. In total, approximately 100 strike drones and over 90 missiles of various types were launched. Several regions reported Kalibr missile strikes with cluster munitions, deliberately aimed at civilian infrastructure. The use of these cluster elements significantly complicates the work of our rescuers and power engineers in mitigating the damage, marking yet another vile escalation in Russia's terrorist tactics,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“In all affected regions, the necessary forces have been deployed. Our power engineers and related services are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and support affected communities. Points of Invincibility have been activated to provide essential services. I extend my gratitude to everyone contributing to the restoration of energy supplies,” Zelensky added.

The head of state noted that“Every such attack underscores the urgent need for advanced air defense systems in Ukraine-systems that save lives rather than sitting idle in storage depots. This is especially critical during the winter months, when protecting our energy infrastructure from Russia's deliberate strikes is vital.”

“We are consistently working with our partners to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities, ensure timely deliveries, and secure the full implementation of agreements-particularly regarding air defense systems, which we need most now,” the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 10:30 on Thursday, November 28, the Air Defense Forces had shot down 76 cruise missiles and three guided missiles, as well as 35 drones.