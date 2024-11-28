Azerbaijan Adjusts Working And Holiday Schedule For Year-End 2024
Date
11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has announced a change in
the working and holiday schedule to ensure a consistent flow of
rest days, Azernews reports.
As per the decision, December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025,
will be designated as working days, while December 28 and 29, 2024,
will be shifted to holiday breaks.
This adjustment will result in a consecutive week off from
December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025, with the first working day
of the new year scheduled for January 6, 2025.
MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108935558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.