عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Adjusts Working And Holiday Schedule For Year-End 2024

Azerbaijan Adjusts Working And Holiday Schedule For Year-End 2024


11/28/2024 5:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has announced a change in the working and holiday schedule to ensure a consistent flow of rest days, Azernews reports.

As per the decision, December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025, will be designated as working days, while December 28 and 29, 2024, will be shifted to holiday breaks.

This adjustment will result in a consecutive week off from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025, with the first working day of the new year scheduled for January 6, 2025.

MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108935558


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search