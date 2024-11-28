Azerbaijan Adjusts Working And Holiday Schedule For Year-End 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has announced a change in the working and holiday schedule to ensure a consistent flow of rest days, Azernews reports.

As per the decision, December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025, will be designated as working days, while December 28 and 29, 2024, will be shifted to holiday breaks.

This adjustment will result in a consecutive week off from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025, with the first working day of the new year scheduled for January 6, 2025.