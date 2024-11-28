The Manifest Recognizes Suntec India As One Of The Most Reviewed Firms In 2024

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Laguna Beach, California Nov 28, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

SunTec India proudly announces its recognition by The Manifest as one of the most reviewed business services firms in 2024. The company is globally renowned for its big data management, eCommerce account management, back-office support, photo editing, digital marketing, and web & app development services.

The Manifest, a leading B2B ratings and reviews evaluates firms based on client feedback, service quality, and impact. SunTec India's inclusion in this prestigious list highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality services that cater to diverse client needs across multiple sectors.

“ We are truly honored to be recognized by The Manifest. This acknowledgment across multiple service categories validates our team's ongoing efforts to consistently align our services with the business goals of our clients, ” said Mr. Rohit Bhateja , Director- Digital Engineering & Head of Marketing at SunTec India.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a leading technology and data-centric outsourcing company. Founded in 1999, with over 8,530 clients from 50 countries and over 1,500 full-time employees, the company has a growing global presence. Known for driving measurable success with its unique human-in-the-loop approach, the company emphasizes innovation, maintains stringent data security standards, and fosters transparency across its processes. It is certified with ISO for data security and quality, and with CMMI (at maturity level 3). It also has long-term partnerships with global facilitators like Google, Shopify, nopCommerce, and Microsoft, enabling the company to utilize the most front-and-center technologies to enhance its services and client support.