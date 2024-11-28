Khadims Say Plea Against Ajmer Dargah Ploy To Disrupt Communal Harmony

A local court in Ajmer on Wednesday issued notices to the Ajmer dargah Committee, of Minority Affairs and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, seeking their response.

While dargah committee officials declined to comment on the matter, Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Syed Zadgan, a body representing the Khadims (caretakers) of the Ajmer dargah, said the body should be made a party to the case.

He said the dargah comes under the Minority Affairs Minister and ASI has nothing to do with this place.

Chishti said the petition was a deliberate attempt to fracture society along communal lines.

“The community accepted the decision in the Babri Masjid case and we believed nothing will happen after that but unfortunately such things are happening again and again. The example of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh is in front of us. This must stop,” he told PTI.

He was referring to the violence in Sambhal where a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid mosque was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Chisti said he was seeking legal opinion in the dargah matter.

“The holy shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz in Ajmer is revered by Muslims and Hindus across the world, especially in the Indian subcontinent. There is no doubt that right-wing forces are aiming to isolate Muslims and disrupt communal harmony by eyeing the Sufi shrine,” he said.

“The petition appears to be a part of a larger ecosystem working against Muslims which is against secularism. The shrine is a great example of secularism where not only Muslims but Hindus also visit. This is the place of faith of billions of people living across the globe,” he said.

“The dargah is a symbol of communal harmony and secularism. It promotes unity in diversity,” he said.

“Khadims, who are 'hereditary caretakers and custodians, have seen great times...Today, Shivling and temples are being searched in mosques...but these things are not in the interest of the country,” he said.

Muzzafar Bharti, president of the United Muslim Forum Rajasthan (UMFR), contended that the petition was a“sheer violation” of the Places of Worship Act 1991.

Bharati noted that the prime minister offers 'chadar' to the dargah during the annual urs and the tradition was started by Jawahar Lal Nehru.

“PM Narendra Modi also sends 'chadar' to the dargah during the annual urs. He and the Supreme Court should take cognizance of such acts, which have huge potential to badly damage the communal harmony in the country,” he said.

The petition has been filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, who has referred to a book of Har Bilas Sarda to support his claim that there was a Shiv temple where the dargah was raised.

“Apart from this, there are many other facts which prove that before the dargah there was a Shiva temple here,” he claimed.

In the plea, Gupta prayed that the dargah be declared as Shiv temple, the act under which the dargah functions be declared null and void, rights of worship be given and the ASI be directed to conduct a scientific survey of the place.

He claimed that he has conducted research for two years and his findings are that there was a Shiva temple which was destroyed by Muslim invaders and then a dargah was built.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was a Sufi saint from Persia who made Ajmer his home.

The shrine was built by Mughal emperor Humayun in honour of this saint.

During his reign, Mughal ruler Akbar made a pilgrimage to Ajmer every year. He, as well as Shah Jahan, built mosques inside the shrine complex.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now