Eritrea: Keren And Geleb Sub-Zones Declare Free Of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

The Keren and Geleb sub-zones in the Anseba Region have officially declared themselves free of female genital mutilation (FGM) on 23 and 25 November, respectively.

During ceremonies held in Keren city and the Geleb semi-urban center, Col. Tesfatsion Girmay, Chairman of the Committee for Ensuring the Rights of Children and Women and the Eradication of Harmful Practices, highlighted the negative health and psychological effects of FGM on women. He called for strengthened public involvement in sustaining its eradication.

Mr. Rezene Araya and Mr. Osman Adm, administrators of the Keren and Geleb sub-zones, noted the strong efforts made to raise public awareness about harmful practices, stating that the achievements reflect the success of these initiatives.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, congratulated the people of the two sub-zones and emphasized the importance of sustaining these achievements.

It is worth noting that, through the collaborative efforts of the Ministries of Labor and Social Welfare, Health, and the National Union of Eritrean Women, the sub-zones of Asmat, Habero, Halhal, Adi-Tekelezan, and Elaberet had previously declared themselves free of FGM.

