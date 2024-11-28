Drashti Dhami Shares Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveals Name

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Drashti Dhami has named her newborn daughter Leela and even shared a glimpse of her tiny feet on social media.

Drashti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her daughter Leela's tiny feet as the actress and her husband Niraj Khemka held on to it lovingly.

“Say hello to Leela,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on October 23, when Drashti and her businessman husband Neeraj Khemka welcomed their daughter and proudly announced that“she is here”.

Drashti took to Instagram, where she shared a motion card with an adorable circus theme.

“Straight from heaven into our hearts a whole new life, a whole new start. She is here. 22.10.24. Elated parents Drashti and Niraj, Overjoyed grandparents Suman-Prakash Khemka and Vibhuti Dhami,” the card read.

The announcement was captioned:“SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024.”

Drashti and Neeraj got married on February 21, 2015 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Actress Suhasi Dhami is married to her elder brother Jaisheel Dhami.

On the work front, Drashti started her career with appearances in the music video 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re', 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai', 'Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori', and 'Nachle Soniyo Tu'.

She made her TV debut in 2007 with 'Dill Mill Gayye', where she portrayed Dr. Muskaan Chadda. In 2008, she participated in the reality show, 'Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket' by Ekta Kapoor.

In 2010, she appeared as the lead in 'Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi' opposite Gurmeet Choudhary.

She has then been a part of TV operas-- 'Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'.

Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series 'Duranga'. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.