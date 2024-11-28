Mazda CX-90 MHEV Wins The Best Family SUV Award At The 2024 Arab Car Of The Year (ARABCOTY) Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The winners of the 2024“Arab Car of the Year” (ARABCOTY) awards were announced during a glittering ceremony held on 20th November at The Chedi – Katara Hotel & Resort - a gala event featuring an audience of motoring journalists, insiders, and automotive distributors who gathered to see this year's most remarkable celebrated for their innovation, style, and performance across the region. Now in its 10th edition,“Arab Car of the Year” (ARABCOTY) is one of the most prestigious automotive accolades in the middle east region.

A distinguished panel of jurors from the Middle East region led by Maqina Middle East evaluates, tests, and selects the most aesthetically exciting, technically advanced, and powerful cars in almost all car categories: from sedans and sports cars through to SUVs and crossovers. Awards were granted in this year's in more than 21 categories, and they rigorously tested and evaluated the cars against four key criteria: overall design, performance, safety, and technological advancements. The aim being to choose and celebrate the best cars in each segment.

Mazda CX-90 MHEV won the Arab Car of the Year award 2024 for the Best Family SUV category.

The first-ever Mazda CX-90, introduced in GCC during January 2024 with the“For the Voyage of Your Life” concept, this wide-body three-row SUV offers greater comfort, functionality, and safety performance, making driving more enjoyable and travel more pleasant together for friends and family.

Receiving the award, the spokesperson from Mazda Qatar stated:“Our goal is to provide a distinguished customer experience, and with each new launch, we challenge ourselves with design and engineering that focuses on comfort and safety for customers.” He added: The CX-90 offers strong performance, great responsiveness and attractive design, and we believe this award is a recognition of the human centric brand philosophy of Mazda visible across its entire product range.

ARABCOTY has quickly established itself as a hallmark of prestige, thanks to its rigorous selection process. Judged by a diverse panel of world-class motoring journalists and car experts, the awards offer unbiased recognition of the vehicles that are shaping the future of mobility in the Middle East. The winning cars now carry a badge of distinction that elevates their reputation among consumers and enthusiasts alike, further solidifying their status in a highly competitive market.

Built on Mazda's all-new large platform, the three-row crossover represents Mazda's new flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions that perfectly blend its high-performance appearance with world-class refinement. Mazda CX-90 riding on All-New Performance-Oriented Platform, offers New Electrified Powertrains.

All New Mazda CX-90 with 3.3 litre inline 6-cylinder MHEV has been made available in Qatar by National Car Company (NCC), the sole agent for Mazda vehicles in Qatar celebrating 50 years of their partnership in excellence with Mazda Corporation-Japan. All New Mazda CX-90 variants are on display and for sale at the state-of-the-art Mazda showroom located at Al Nasr, Doha.

"At Mazda, our focus is to deliver an ownership experience that enriches the lives of our customers. With each new vehicle launch, we challenge ourselves to progress through our human-centric approach of design and engineering," said an official communique during the release of the 2025 model. "CX-90 offers powerful and responsive performance, alluring design, and intuitive technology. We're very proud of our team's work on CX-90, which we know is a breakthrough vehicle in its segment”, said the release further.

Mazda CX-90: Feel the vitality

The CX-90 design expresses a feeling of vitality rooted in Mazda's KODO or“Soul of Motion” design theme. The aesthetic of subtraction or“less is more” produces a simple shape and realizes dynamic and majestic proportions. The interior is an expression of Japanese aesthetic throughout, incorporating the dynamism of light and natural materials in an orderly elegant space.

For the powertrain, Mazda will offer a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system for the GCC market including Qatar. In combination with the new rear-biased AWD architecture, the CX-90 offers superior environmental performance while honoring the driver's intentions.

As with all Mazda vehicles, CX-90 is designed with the driver in mind. With seating for up to eight passengers, CX-90 can accommodate families and friends in all three rows. Cabin space, cargo capacity, safety features, and amenities are optimized for their needs.

Mazda also focused meticulous attention on creating a comfortable environment for all on board. The interior space has been enlarged around all seats. The third row is designed to seat three and equipped with its own air conditioning vents.

Furthermore, inclusion of See-Through View, capable of intuitively discerning information necessary for vehicle operation, as well as a large active driving display to support safe vehicle operation and enhance the driver's peace of mind.

Most powerful gasoline engine developed by Mazda

Mazda CX-90 is being offered with a highly anticipated all-new powerful and responsive e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine. The available 3.3-liter inline 6 turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine provides CX-90 with an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note. This engine also is equipped with M-Hybrid Boost (a mild-hybrid system) to provide efficiency without compromising on its remarkable performance. The electric motor is placed between the engine and transmission, creating a smooth acceleration from a standstill, and allowing the motor to directly power CX-90 at low speed. This engaging powertrain provides the CX-90 with an upscale feeling, a smooth-driving experience, engaging sound, and efficiency.

Powerful, responsive performance

CX-90 is built on an all-new large platform that features a front-engine, rear-wheel-bias longitudinal layout to elevate Mazda's signature driving performance. CX-90 is equipped with Kinematic Posture Control, which first debuted on the MX-5 Miata, a software feature that suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and allows all occupants to maintain a natural posture. Focus was put toward optimizing rigidity across the entire vehicle body, while meticulously designing the seats and suspension to provide better balance, control, and confidence in a range of driving situations. With these thoughtful developments, along with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, drivers can enjoy the full potential of the available high-output powertrains.

All CX-90 powertrains are paired with an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically designed for the electrified longitudinal powertrains and large platform vehicles. The multi-speed automatic gearbox, without a torque converter, achieves smooth and direct acceleration while improving drivetrain efficiency.

Dignified design

CX-90 features thoughtful proportions that perfectly blend its high-performance appearance with world-class refinement, while providing a well-crafted interior with increased cabin space for families and ample cargo space to accommodate needs for any lifestyle.

The large platform allows for a wider body and fenders and longer wheelbase, accentuating CX-90's strong stance and further emphasizes its sense of performance. The body is designed to be sleek with crafted curves that give the CX-90 ever-changing expressions created by the reflections of lights and shadows. Available chrome garnishes on the lower bumpers emphasize its width and timeless styling, while new, available 21-inch diamond-cut wheels featuring a black metallic finish complement CX-90's powerful presence.

Also being introduced with CX-90 is Mazda's latest Takuminuri color, Artisan Red. This available paint option has been developed specifically to suit the CX-90 and provides a sophisticated, yet deeply saturated color to the vehicle's blend of performance and refinement.

CX-90's dignified design continues into the cabin with an interior that gives an expansive impression from the dashboard through the positioning of the vents and chrome trim extending to the doors for a modern, linear appearance. Inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics, a luxurious and comfortable feel is experienced in all three rows. From the front seats to the available captain's chairs, and into the third row, there are multiple materials, such as Nappa leather, wood, and tone-on-tone fabrics that all come together harmoniously.

One example is the distinctive fabric on the dash connected using hanging stitches, which is specifically inspired by hand-bookbinding and an intricate Japanese weaving technique known as Kumihimo. This method deliberately uses negative space to create a unique design for CX-90 that echoes to its Japanese lineage.

Intuitive technology and safety

Complementing the refined interior, the CX-90 includes many new, advanced technologies and amenities that elevate the driving experience, while also providing premium comfort and convenience for all occupants. This includes available third-row USB-C charging ports, air conditioning vents, and upgraded interior lighting, among other features.

As with all Mazda vehicles, safety is a priority for the CX-90 for both the driver and all occupants. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

CX-90 also features larger displays, accompanied by physical buttons that complement the interior styling. New Mazda technologies, such as an available See-Through View monitor, are meant to assist in a variety of parking situations through the 12.3" center display. These thoughtful conveniences provide the driver a seamless experience with the technology and comfort CX-90 offers, while helping the driver feel in control of the vehicle.

Driver personalization system

Premium models of CX-90 3.3 Turbo are equipped with the unique Driver Personalization System, a first for Mazda. The Mazda Driver Personalization System is a driver-enabled feature that restores various driver settings. If driver-enabled, the internal camera located on the upper left corner of the Mazda Connect screen scans facial features and stores them in-vehicle to recognize the driver on future drives. Driver facial data stored for this feature is encrypted, stored in-vehicle, and not subject to remote access.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus – signature edition

At the top of the CX-90 model lineup, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus completes the experience by blending first-class craftsmanship and design with Mazda's world-class performance. This six-passenger configuration offers second row captain's chairs with a center console, while also adding heated seats. Additionally, ventilated seats are provided for both the front and second row. Elevating the interior cabin, Nappa leather seats are equipped in new tan quilting or white Japanese Premium options. The interior trim is wrapped with an inviting, suede-like fabric with unique hanging stitches, which is specifically inspired by hand-bookbinding and an intricate Japanese weaving technique known as Kakenui, on the dash. Lastly, new two-tone leather wrapped steering wheel, maple wood trim, and upgraded front and rear foot lighting balance the dignified interior to give the driver and all occupants an elevated experience in the CX-90.

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus features an all-new 12.3-inch full center display with touchscreen capabilities exclusively for Apple CarPlayTM or Android AutoTM. The fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display is a first for Mazda vehicles and will help intuitively provide the driver with necessary driving information. Other features include Adaptive Front-lighting System, Climate control front seats and second row seats, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, power-folding-frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, 150-volt power outlet in the cargo area, windshield wiper de-fogger etc.

Exterior features include 21-inch Machine Cut Finish alloy wheels, power panoramic sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, bright chrome accents and body-color wheel arch molding. The i-Activsense safety features added are Emergency Lane Keeping, Secondary Collision Reduction System, Blind Spot Assist, Smart Brake Support Reverse, Traffic Sign Recognition, and front and rear parking sensors.

This package introduces Front Crossing and Turn-Across Traffic Braking, which is an enhancement to Smart Brake Support and helps detect and mitigate collisions with objects approaching and crossing the vehicle's forward path, as well as the detection and mitigation of collisions with vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians in the vehicle's intended path when turning at an intersection. The 360° View Monitor is enhanced with a new See-Through View feature that projects a large image of the area ahead of and besides the CX-90 on the center display. This helps the driver's ability to safely view all angles when maneuvering CX-90 in various situations, such as narrow spaces or crowded parking spaces, or around objects, such as bicycles or toys left on the driveway.

For more information, visit the Mazda showroom at Al Nasr Street, call 44435965/44417859, WhatsApp on 66446675