Conflict in north appears to be drawing to close

(MENAFN) After more than a year of fighting, the conflict in the north appears to be drawing to a close. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, effectively involving Hezbollah, reflects elements of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brought an end to the Second Lebanon War. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are gradually withdrawing from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah retreats from areas south of the Litani River, allowing the Lebanese to take control of those territories.



Despite this, there is opposition from right-wing critics of Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, such as Benny Gantz, who argue that the withdrawal of troops could enable Hezbollah to regroup and strengthen. They stress the need for a more robust agreement that could shift the balance in the north.



While the anticipated calm in the north is a positive development for Israel and Lebanon, concerns over Hezbollah’s strength should be aimed at Israeli leaders, particularly Netanyahu, who has failed to effectively address Hezbollah’s rise and enforce UN Resolution 1701, opting instead for temporary peace at the expense of long-term security.



The cessation of hostilities in the north should not be used as a justification for continuing the war in Gaza. Although Israel has separated the northern and southern fronts, this should not lead to further destruction in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have already caused devastating loss. Continuing the war in Gaza further jeopardizes efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, with 101 hostages still in captivity, many of whom are believed to be alive. Every moment is critical.



A recent Hamas document implied that one of the hostages may have been killed, with disturbing images showing a mutilated body and a caption calling it a "new victim of Netanyahu and Halevy." This grim reality demands urgent attention, and Israel must prioritize efforts to rescue those still held.

