Türkiye's domestic missile systems bolster national security across air, naval operations

(MENAFN) Türkiye's defense industry, led by the Ankara-based company Roketsan, has made significant strides in developing domestically produced missiles that bolster the country's national security across air and naval operations. Roketsan’s diverse missile range is crucial in enhancing Türkiye’s defense capabilities, ensuring the ability to strike strategic targets with precision and speed.



The Tayfun short-range ballistic missile is one of the standout systems, designed with hypersonic speed to strike targets over 280 kilometers (174 miles) away. Its versatility allows it to operate in all weather conditions, day or night, providing Türkiye with a reliable defense tool. The Bora missile, from which the Tayfun was developed, shares similar range capabilities and offers substantial firepower.



Additionally, Roketsan produces various TRG guided missiles, such as the TRG-300 and TRG-230, designed for rapid response. The TRG-300 can strike distant targets (up to 120 kilometers), with its ability to launch in under five minutes, while the TRG-230 offers a slightly reduced range but stands out for its cost-effectiveness and adaptability with optional laser seeker heads. Similarly, the TRG-122 missile provides high precision, minimizing civilian casualties while targeting threats up to 28 kilometers away, and the TRLG-122 missile enhances this capability with a laser-guided system for pinpoint accuracy over distances of up to 30 kilometers.



Roketsan's CNRA Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) further strengthens Türkiye’s missile defense. This system can strike targets over 280 kilometers away with high precision, targeting critical infrastructure like radar sites, command centers, and logistics facilities. The TR-107 and TR-122 artillery rockets, designed for continuous fire, enable operational flexibility and rapid deployment, even in various weather conditions.

