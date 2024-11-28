UX360 Virtual Summit 2025: Connecting The Global UX Community And Recognizing Industry Innovators

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the UX research landscape evolves in response to growing demand and challenges, the UX360 Awards 2025 is set to spotlight the brightest minds and most impactful projects in the field. Will be held during the 2nd Annual UX360 Research Summit on May 14-15, 2025 , this global event will bring together UX professionals from renowned brands like Meta , Amazon , American Airlines , Philips , Accenture , and more.

The UX360 Awards celebrates individuals and teams driving innovation, advancing accessibility, and reshaping user experiences. With six award categories, the UX360 Awards recognise innovators who are driving significant change in the UX field. Whether it's pioneering research methodologies, advancing accessibility, or revolutionizing user-product interactions, these awards honour the projects and individuals that are shaping the future of UX.