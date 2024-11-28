Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli Achieves Hernia Surgery Center Of Excellence Accreditation

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli Becomes Karnataka's Only Corporate Hospital to Achieve Prestigious Hernia Surgery Center of Excellence Accreditation

Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, has successfully hosted the Laparoscopic Hernia Surgery Training Course -a two-day titled "Herniosphere - From Hiatal Hacks to Coopers Tacks," led by Dr. Ganesh Shenoy and endorsed by the Hernia Society of India . The event, held on October 19th and 20th, 2024, brought together over 75 surgeons from India, neighboring countries, and Kenya, with several participating virtually. The course featured an international faculty lineup, including experts from Portugal, Singapore, and Japan, delivering insightful lectures on the latest advancements in laparoscopic hernia surgeries.

Marking a significant milestone for the hospital, Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli , was formally announced as the only corporate hospital in Karnataka to receive The Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery accreditation from the Hernia Society of India . This prestigious recognition was awarded by Dr. Vijay Borgaonkar , President of the Hernia Society of India, in the presence of Dr. Rajesh Khullar , President of the Asia Pacific Hernia Society, for the pioneering work of Dr. Ganesh Shenoy in herniology.

Dr. Vijayabhaskaran S. , Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, Bangalore & Hosur Region, emphasized the hospital's vision:

"This accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in gastrointestinal surgery and positions Kauvery Hospital as a leader in advanced medical and surgical education. We are proud to provide an institution where healthcare professionals from across the world can come to learn and share their expertise."

The event featured live demonstrations of 15 unique and complex laparoscopic hernia surgeries, showcasing cutting-edge techniques and procedures by Dr. Ganesh Shenoy and his team. Globally renowned surgeons such as Dr. Emanuel Guerreiro from Portugal, Dr. Kiyotaka Immaamura from Japan, and Dr. Sujith Wijerathne from Singapore delivered lectures covering a variety of topics, including GERD surgery, the management of Complex Groin Hernias, and Simple to Complex Ventral Hernias.

Dr. Ganesh Shenoy , Director of Surgical Gastroenterology and Chief Coordinator of the event, highlighted the importance of such training programs:

"At Kauvery Hospital, we aim to not only provide state-of-the-art medical care but also serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and skills development in the field of laparoscopic surgery. This event underscores our commitment to advancing the field of hernia surgery in India and beyond."

Dr. Vijay Borgaonkar , President of the Hernia Society of India, praised the hospital's efforts:

"Kauvery Hospital's dedication to both patient care and professional training in advanced hernia surgery is exemplary. This Center of Excellence will serve as a beacon for other institutions aspiring to raise the standard of hernia surgery care and education in India."

The event also served as a platform for the announcement of new advancements in the hospital's surgical capabilities, positioning Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, as a pioneer in abdominal wall reconstruction and minimally invasive hernia surgeries , led by Dr. Ganesh Shenoy in Karnataka.

About Kauvery Hospital

Founded in 1999, Kauvery Hospital is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as one of southern India's rapidly expanding healthcare providers. Operating 12 multispecialty units across six cities, including key facilities in Electronic City and Marathahalli, Bangalore, Kauvery Hospital has grown to over 2,200 operational beds. The hospital is renowned for its excellence in both surgical and medical care, offering comprehensive tertiary services, including cardiac surgery, neurosciences, orthopedics, renal sciences, organ transplantation, and a specialized Mother and Child care unit under the brand "maakauvery."

Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare, with a strong focus on research, innovation, and academic excellence. It is committed to training the next generation of medical professionals through its DNB and other academic programs, particularly in the fields of neurosciences and gastroenterology.

