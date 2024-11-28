Look: Sheikh Mohammed Explores Emirates' First A350 That Will Serve Passengers From January 3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates' first A350 aircraft has landed in Dubai and, on Wednesday, the emirate's Ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited the airport to explore the Airbus plane that will serve many of the airline's customers starting January.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai, checked out the brand-new aircraft's features, sat in a cabin like a passenger, and looked into the cockpit that has fewer buttons and more screens.

Now ready for service after its official maiden voyage from Toulouse to Dubai on Monday, the Emirates A350 will fly to Edinburgh for its first commercial flight on January 3. It will then serve eight other citie in the Midde East and West Asia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai's flagship carrier is expected to receive a total of 65 A350s over the next few years.

What makes the A350 special

This aircraft is equipped with smart technologies and some 'next-generation onboard products'. It's eco-friendly, too - it consumes less fuel as its innovative structure slashes its carbon footprint.

Seventy per cent of the A350's airframe is made of advanced materials including 53 per cent composites, which are lighter and more robust than those used on previous aircraft designs.

Watch here, a video shot by KT videographer Shihab:

The aircraft features three cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the Emirates team for driving the airline's progress, which now competes for the top rankings in passenger service quality, comfort, and safety.

Emirates has redefined passenger service and comfort, Sheikh Mohammed said, and it is bound to sustain its leadership in the international aviation sector with its diverse, expanding fleet.

The Emirates Group is the biggest player in Dubai's aviation sector, contributing Dh75 billion in GVA, or 15 per cent of the emirate's gross domestic product, while supporting a workforc of 114,000 people.

Aviation is a strategic enabler for Dubai and vital to the city's ambition to become a top global destination for tourism, commerce, and investments.

The airline's growth plans are in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), as the emirate seeks to expand its economic footprint by more than 400 cities. Emirates will play a crucial role in D33 by expanding its global network, supported by aircraft like the A350, to enable greater access to foreign markets previously out of reach, ultimately supporting the government's vision of making the emirate a global business and investment hub across a myriad of sectors, and setting benchmarks for the new global economy.