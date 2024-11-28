(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unaudited interim results for the three-and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2024 Serabi (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused and development company, is pleased to release its unaudited interim results for the three and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2024. A copy of the full interim statements together with commentary can be accessed on the Company's website using the following link: - “This has been another excellent quarter for Serabi, in particular for cash generation, said Clive Line, Serabi's CFO.“The cash balance at the end of September was $20.0 million with $8.0 million generated during the quarter. EBITDA of $11.7 million for the quarter brings EBITDA for the year to date to a total of $24.7 million, a 42 per cent improvement compared with the second quarter. "We benefited from inventory realisation to the sum of approximately $3.0M, boosting quarter sales, and whilst I do not expect similar additional inventory sales for Q4, I do anticipate cash growth to continue to the end of the year notwithstanding the cyclical effects of tax payments and 13th salary accruals that are due. The ability of the business to produce healthy cash flow is being further supported by the Coringa classification plant which is now operational and in the final stages of commissioning. We are already passing run of mine ore through this plant and will also start to work our way through the lower grade stockpiles that have been accumulated at Coringa. As a result of processing this stockpiled material we hope that this final quarter will continue the pattern of increasing production quarter on quarter that we have so far experienced in 2024. "During the quarter we announced the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Coringa which indicate an average project AISC of $1,241 over the project life from 1 January 2025 onwards. The full NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report was published on 21 November 2024." Financial Highlights (all currency amounts are expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Gold production for the first nine months of 2024 of 27,499 ounces (2023: 25,262 ounces).

Cash held on 30 September 2024 of $20.0 million (31 December 2023: $11.6 million including US$0.6 million relating to the exploration alliance with Vale).

EBITDA for the nine-month period of $24.7 million (2023: $8.8 million).

Post-tax profit for the nine-month period of $17.8 million (2023: $4.6 million),

Profit per share of 23.55 cents compared with a profit per share of 6.10 cents for the same nine month period of 2023.

Net cash inflow from operations for the nine-month period (after mine development expenditure of US$4.9 million) of US$18.2 million (2023: US$10.7 million inflow, after mine development expenditure of US$2.6 million).

Average gold price of US$2,338 per ounce received on gold sales during the nine month period (2023: US$1,940).

Cash Cost for the nine month period to 30 September 2024 of US$1,405 per ounce (nine months 2023: US$1,253 per ounce). All-In Sustaining Cost for the nine-month period to 30 September 2024 of US$1,790 per ounce (nine months 2023: US$1,553 per ounce).

Overview of the financial results In the first nine months of 2024, the Group has reported revenue and operating costs related to the sale of 28,912 ounces in the period (27,499 ounces produced). This compares to sales reported of only 23,733 ounces in the first nine months of 2023. Reported revenues and costs reflect the ounces sold in each period and as a result total costs for the nine-month period are significantly higher than for the corresponding period of 2023. During the month of January 2024, the Group also completed and drew down a new US$5 million loan with Itaú Bank in Brazil. This new arrangement has an interest coupon of 8.47 per cent and is repayable as a bullet payment on 6 January 2025. This replaced a similar loan arranged with Santander Bank in Brazil that was repaid during the month of February 2024. Final commissioning of the ore sorter and crushing plant for Coringa is almost complete, with the crushing plant operational during October and the ore-sorter starting up during November. During the remainder of the fourth quarter in addition to passing run of mine ore extracted from Coringa, the Company will also be processing some of the lower grade material that has been stockpiled at Coringa providing an additional boost to gold production in the remainder of the fourth quarter. Key Financial Information

SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATISTICS FOR THE THREE-AND NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 9 months to

30 September 2024

US$

(unaudited) 9 months to

30 September 2023

US$

(unaudited) 3 months to

30 September 2024

US$

(unaudited) 3 months to

30 September 2023

US$

(unaudited) Revenue 70,290,641 47,897,264 27,626,034 17,373,682 Cost of sales (39,840,803) (34,405,882) (14,160,734) (13,341,448) Gross operating profit 30,449,838 13,491,382 13,465,300 4,032,234 Administration and share based payments (5,728,359) (4,702,467) (1,719,359) (1,864,200) EBITDA 24,721,479 8,788,915 11,745,941 2,168,034 Depreciation and amortisation charges (3,297,323) (3,409,994) (1,056,517) (1,384,957) Operating profit before finance and tax 21,424,156 5,378,921 10,689,424 783,077 Profit after tax 17,837,221 4,620,779 8,615,387 (359,112) Earnings per ordinary share (basic) 23.55c 6.10c 11.38c 0.47c Average gold price received (US$/oz) US$2,338 US$1,940 US$2,478 US$1,930





As at

30 September

2024

US$

(unaudited) As at

31 December

2023

US$

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents 20,029,407 11,552,031 Net funds (after finance debt obligations) 14,007,367 5,148,947 Net assets 103,439,147 92,792,049





Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) 9 months to

30 September

2024 9 months to

30 September

2023 12 months to 31 December 2023 Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes 27,499 ozs 25,262 ozs 33,152 ozs Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) US$1,405 US$1,253 US$1,300 Total AISC of production (per ounce) US$1,790 US$1,553 US$1,635

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

The following information, comprising, the Income Statement, the Group Balance Sheet, Group Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, and Group Cash Flow, is extracted from the unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months to 30 September 2024.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2024.

For the three months ended

30 September For the nine months ended

30 September 2024 2023 2024 2023 (expressed in US$) Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 27,626,034 17,373,682 70,290,641 47,897,264 Cost of sales (14,160,734) (11,769,256) (39,840,803) (32,463,690) Stock impairment provision - - - (370,000) Depreciation and amortisation charges 2 (1,056,517) (2,957,149) (3,297,323) (4,982,186) Total cost of sales (15,217,251) (14,726,405) (43,138,126) (37,815,876) Gross profit 12,408,783 2,647,277 27,152,515 10,081,388 Administration expenses (1,679,357) (1,934,235) (5,484,788) (4,834,129) Share-based payments (65,010) (52,151) (183,902) (138,017) Gain on disposal of assets 25,008 122,186 (59,669) 269,679 Operating profit 10,689,424 783,077 21,424,156 5,378,921 Other income – exploration receipts 3 __ 1,992,344 351,186 3,042,879 Other expenses – exploration expenses 3 __ (1,856,520) (317,746) (2,876,431) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 129,429 (43,421) (690,927) 56,645 Finance expense 4 (127,729) (381,478) (438,032) (500,588) Finance income 4 109,262 199,792 345,727 703,823 Profit/(loss) before taxation 10,800,386 693,794 20,674,364 5,805,249 Income tax expense 5 (2,184,999) (1,052,906) (2,837,143) (1,184,470) Profit/(loss) after taxation 8,615,387 (359,112) 17,837,221 4,620,779 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 808,689 (2,952,047) (7,374,025) 1,751,104 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period (1) 9,424,076 (3,311,159) 10,463,196 6,371,883 Profit/(loss) per ordinary share (basic) 6 11.38c 23.55c 6.10c Profit/(loss) per ordinary share (diluted) 6 11.38c 23.55c 6.10c

(1) The Group has no non-controlling interest and all profits are attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2024

(expressed in US$)

As at

30 September 2024

(unaudited) As at

30 September 2023

(unaudited) As at

31 December 2023

(audited) Non-current assets Deferred exploration costs 20,211,858 19,775,603 20,499,257 Property, plant and equipment 56,310,566 49,107,705 53,340,903 Right of use assets 4,928,263 5,214,315 5,316,330 Deferred taxes 7,110,445 1,520,710 4,653,063 Taxes receivable 1,903,307 3,891,201 1,791,983 Total non-current assets 90,464,439 79,509,534 85,601,536 Current assets Inventories 12,338,958 9,819,171 12,797,951 Trade and other receivables 2,100,956 1,579,886 2,858,072 Derivative financial assets - 197,864 115,840 Prepayments and accrued income 1,633,602 1,750,470 2,320,256 Cash and cash equivalents 20,029,407 15,352,099 11,552,031 Total current assets 36,102,923 28,699,490 29,644,150 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10,672,705 7,798,873 8,626,292 Interest bearing liabilities 5,886,714 6,211,791 6,403,084 Accruals 431,716 593,435 649,225 Total current liabilities 16,991,135 14,604,099 15,678,601 Net current assets 19,111,788 14,095,391 13,965,549 Total assets less current liabilities 109,576,227 93,604,925 99,567,085 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 3,676,181 3,884,102 3,960,920 Interest bearing liabilities 135,326 304,262 150,224 Deferred tax liability - 130,967 - Provisions 2,325,573 1,252,631 2,663,892 Total non-current liabilities 6,137,080 5,571,962 6,775,036 Net assets 103,439,147 88,032,963 92,792,049 Equity Share capital 11,213,618 11,213,618 11,213,618 Share premium reserve 36,158,068 36,158,068 36,158,068 Option reserve 359,475 116,246 175,573 Other reserves 17,609,380 16,167,780 15,960,006 Translation reserve (69,154,766) (64,525,667) (61,780,741) Retained surplus 107,253,372 88,902,918 91,065,525 Equity shareholders' funds 103,439,147 88,032,963 92,792,049

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2024

(expressed in US$) (unaudited) Share

capital Share

premium Share option reserve Other reserves (1) Translation reserve Retained Earnings Total equity Equity shareholders' funds at 31 December 2022 11,213,618 36,158,068 1,324,558 14,459,255 (66,276,771) 84,644,335 81,523,063 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - 1,751,104 - 1,751,104 Profit for the period - - - - - 4,620,779 4,620,779 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 1,751,104 4,620,779 6,371,883 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 1,708,525 - (1,708,525) - Share Options Expired - - (1,346,329) - - 1,346,329 - Share incentives expense - - 138,017 - - - 138,017 Equity shareholders' funds at 30 September

2023 11,213,618 36,158,068 116,246 16,167,780 (64,525,667) 88,902,918 88,032,963 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - 2,744,926 - 2,744,926 Profit for the period - - - - - 1,954,833 1,954,833 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 2,744,926 1,954,833 4,699,759 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - (207,774) - 207,774 - Share Options Expired - - - - - - - Share incentives expense - - 59,327 - - - 59,327 Equity shareholders' funds at 31 December 2023 11,213,618 36,158,068 175,573 15,960,006 (61,780,741) 91,065,525 92,792,049 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - (7,374,025) - (7,374,025) Profit for the period - - - - - 17,837,221 17,837,221 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (7,374,025) 17,837,221 10,463,196 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 1,649,374 - (1,649,374) - Share incentives expense - - 183,902 - - - 183,902 Equity shareholders' funds at 30 September

2024 11,213,618 36,158,068 359,475 17,609,380 (69,154,766) 107,253,372 103,439,147

(1) Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$17,247,919 (31 December 2023: merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$15,598,545).

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the three and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2024

For the three months

ended

30 September For the nine months

ended

30 September 2024 2023 2024 2023 (expressed in US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Post tax profit/(loss) for period 8,615,387 (359,112) 17,837,221 4,620,779 Depreciation – plant, equipment and mining properties 1,056,517 2,957,149 3,297,323 4,982,186 Provision for inventory impairment - - - 370,000 Gain on asset disposals (25,008) (122,186) 59,669 (269,679) Net financial expense (110,962) 225,107 749,792 (259,880) Provision for taxation 2,184,999 1,052,906 2,837,143 1,184,470 Share-based payments 65,010 52,151 183,902 138,017 Taxation paid (347,589) (415,722) (789,287) (811,612) Interest paid (10,091) (22,900) (39,599) (408,714) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (291,702) (45,098) (343,986) (117,170) Changes in working capital Decrease/(increase) in inventories 217,474 (696,001) (1,049,888) (696,782) Decrease/(increase)/decrease in receivables, prepayments and accrued income 1,238,492 (1,477) (1,002,244) 2,763,565 Increase/(decrease) in payables, accruals and provisions 979,209 1,550,835 1,384,012 1,798,796 Net cash inflow from operations 13,571,736 4,175,652 23,124,058 13,293,976 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and assets in construction (2,219,242) (706,419) (6,231,132) (1,686,505) Mine development expenditure (1,977,182) (1,274,305) (4,913,351) (2,613,395) Geological exploration expenditure (922,400) (101,611) (1,835,856) (459,035) Pre-operational project costs (393,044) - (865,728) - Proceeds from sale of assets 21,474 123,408 73,955 314,923 Interest received 109,262 101,574 338,895 181,373 Net cash outflow on investing activities (5,381,132) (1,857,353) (13,433,217) (4,262,639) Financing activities Receipt of short-term loan - - 5,000,000 5,000,000 Repayment of short-term loan - - (5,000,000) (5,096,397) Payment of finance lease liabilities (210,366) (295,583) (708,816) (906,565) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities (210,366) (295,583) (708,816) (1,002,962) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,980,238 2,022,716 8,982,025 8,028,375 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,041,017 13,285,447 11,552,031 7,196,313 Exchange difference on cash 8,152 43,936 (504,649) 127,411 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 20,029,407 15,352,099 20,029,407 15,352,099

Notes

1. Basis of preparation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2024. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2023 and, where applicable, the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual report.

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34“Interim Financial Reporting” and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024.

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective in 2024

The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretations in advance of the required implementation dates.

The following Accounting Standards have not yet been ratified in UK law but are expected to be ratified during 2024. The Group expects to make appropriate compliant disclosures in its Annual Report for the year needed 31 December 2024.

IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures

Amendments IAS 1 – Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current and Non Current Liabilities with Covenants

The IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements (“IAS 1”). The amendments clarify that the classification of liabilities as current or non-current is based on rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the entity's expectation or events after the reporting date. Covenants of loan arrangements will affect the classification of a liability as current or non-current if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date. There was no significant impact on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements as a result of the adoption of these amendments.

Management do not consider that the following other amendments to existing standards are applicable to the current operations of the Group or will have any material impact on the financial statements.

Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (amendments to IFRS 16) Supplier Finance Arrangements (amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 17))

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current period and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods.

These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) Going concern

On 30 September 2024 the Group held cash of US$20.03 million which represents an increase of US$8.45 million compared to 31 December 2023.

On 7 January 2024, the Group completed a US$5.0 million unsecured loan arrangement with Itaú Bank in Brazil. The loan is repayable as a bullet payment on 6 January 2025 and carries an interest coupon of 8.47 per cent. The proceeds raised from the loan are being used for working capital and secure adequate liquidity to repay a similar arrangement which was repaid on 22 February 2024.

Management prepares, for Board review, regular updates of its operational plans and cash flow forecasts based on their best judgement of the expected operational performance of the Group and using economic assumptions that the Directors consider are reasonable in the current global economic climate. The current plans assume that during 2024 the Group will continue gold production from its Palito Complex operation as well as increase production from the Coringa mine and will be able to increase gold production to exceed the levels of 2023.

The Directors will limit the Group's discretionary expenditures, when necessary, to manage the Group's liquidity.

The Directors acknowledge that the Group remains subject to operational and economic risks and any unplanned interruption or reduction in gold production or unforeseen changes in economic assumptions may adversely affect the level of free cash flow that the Group can generate on a monthly basis. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that, after taking into account reasonably possible changes in trading performance, and the current macroeconomic situation, the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Financial Statements.

2. Depreciation and amortisation

Whilst the Coringa Gold Project has been in production for some time, it is still in a development and ramp-up stage and has not yet attained the operational scale that the Board considers is required to be considered in Commercial Production. As a result no amortisation charge in respect of the underlying mine asset costs has been reflected in the financial statements to date.

3. Other Income and Expenses

Under the copper exploration alliance with Vale announced on 10 May 2023, the related exploration activities undertaken by the Group under the management of a working committee (comprising representatives from Vale and Serabi), were funded in their entirety by Vale during Phase 1 of the programme. Following the completion of Phase 1, Vale advised the Group, in April 2024, that it did not wish to continue the exploration alliance.

Exploration and development of copper deposits is not the core activity of the Group and further funding beyond the Phase 1 commitment would be required before a judgment could be made as to a project being commercially viable. There is a significant cost involved in developing new copper deposits and it is unlikely that, without the financial support of a partner, the Group would independently seek to develop a copper project in preference to any of its existing gold projects and discoveries. As a result, both the funding received from Vale and the related exploration expenditures has been recognised through the income statement. As this is not a principal business activity of the Group these receipts and expenditures are classified as other income and other expenses.

4. Finance expense and income

3 months

ended

30 September 2024

(unaudited) 3 months

ended

30 September 2023

(unaudited) 9 months

ended

30 September 2024

(unaudited) 9 months

ended

30 September 2023

(unaudited) US$ US$ US$ US$ Loss on revaluations of hedging derivatives - (226,883) - - Interest expense on short term loan (93,486) (106,197) (335,563) (349,515) Interest expense on trade finance (22,120) (24,267) (54,333) (66,158) Interest expense on finance leases - - - - Total Financial expense (12,123) (24,131) (48,136) (84,915) (127,729) (381,478) (438,032) (500,588) Gain on revaluation of hedging derivatives - - - 385,512 Realised gain on hedging derivatives - 98,217 6,832 136,938 Interest income 109,262 101,575 338,895 181,373 Total Financial income 109,262 199,792 345,727 703,823 Net finance (expense) / income (18,467) (181,686) (92,305) 203,235

5. Taxation

The Group has recognised a deferred tax asset to the extent that the Group has reasonable certainty as to the level and timing of future profits that might be generated and against which the asset may be recovered. The deferred tax liability arising on unrealised exchange gains has been eliminated in the nine-month period to 30 September 2024 reflecting the movement in the Brazilian Real exchange rate at the end of the period and resulting in deferred tax income of US$946,220 (nine months to 30 September 2023 – income of US$23,113).

The Group has also incurred a tax charge in Brazil for the six-month period of US$3,783,403 (nine months to 30 September 2023 tax charge - US$1,207,583).

6. Earnings per Share

6 months ended 30 June 2024

(unaudited) 6 months ended 30 June 2023

(unaudited) 3 months ended 30 June 2024

(unaudited) 3 months ended 30 June 2023

(unaudited) Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (US$) 8,615,387 (359,112) 17,837,221 4,620,779 Weighted average ordinary shares in issue 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 Basic profit/(loss) per share (US cents) 11.38c 23.55c 6.10c Diluted ordinary shares in issue (1) 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 75,734,551 Diluted profit/(loss) per share (US cents) 11.38c 23.55c 6.10c

(1) On 30 September 2024 there were 2,814,541 conditional share awards in issue (30 September 2023 – 2,075,400). These are subject to performance conditions which may or not be fulfilled in full or in part. These CSAs have not been included in the calculation of the diluted earnings per share.

7. Post balance sheet events

There has been no item, transaction or event of a material or unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the Directors of the Company to affect significantly the continuing operation of the entity, the results of these operations, or the state of affairs of the entity in future financial periods.