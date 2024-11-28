Unlock New Opportunities, Reimagine Retail At Retail Show 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh: We are thrilled to announce the launch of Retail Show 2025, an event where retail transformation meets unparalleled opportunity. Set to take place from 13-14 May, 2025, the Saudi Retail Show will unite retailers, policymakers, tech leaders, startups, investors, and stakeholders to unlock untapped potential in Saudi Arabia's burgeoning retail landscape. The Retail Show will host over 4,000 leaders and decision-makers, 1,500+ companies, and more than 100 speakers over two dynamic days featuring innovative exhibitions, product showcases, and an exclusive filled with engaging discussions and keynote sessions led by industry and government leaders.











The Retail Show 2025 is where retail transformation converges with unparalleled opportunity. As the epicentre of retail transformation, this event is a one-stop platform to connect with untapped opportunities, discover the latest advancements in the retail sector, and forge strategic partnerships that unlock unparalleled growth in the booming Saudi market. Fueled by government initiatives and a tech-savvy population, Saudi Arabia is on a meteoric rise to become a global retail leader. With a projected market value exceeding $200 billion by 2028, the kingdom presents a golden opportunity for retailers and investors worldwide.

The event is set to draw a diverse and influential audience from across the retail ecosystem. Attendees will include leading retailers seeking to explore innovative solutions and trends shaping the industry, alongside policymakers driving regulatory frameworks and strategic initiatives. Tech leaders and startups will also take centre stage, showcasing new technologies and disruptive innovations that are transforming the retail landscape. Furthermore, the event will host investors eager to identify high-growth opportunities and forge strategic partnerships while ensuring a holistic and dynamic exchange of ideas to drive the future of retail.





Attendees can immerse themselves in a showcase of cutting-edge retail technologies, from AI-powered tools to immersive shopping experiences. The event will feature focused sessions on e-commerce, supply chain & logistics, AI, omnichannel, sustainability, retail delivery and Saudi Giga projects offering specialised insights from industry experts and thought leaders. Beyond these experiences, networking sessions will enable attendees to connect with key decision-makers, investors, and potential partners, facilitating meaningful collaborations and business growth.

The event will offer an opportunity to those in attendance to hear from a diverse lineup of expert speakers who are at the forefront of retail innovation. With specialised insights from industry experts, thought leaders, and visionaries the event will also feature engaging panel discussions and Q&A sessions which will have attendees leave with actionable takeaways.

Shariq Abdul Hai, CEO, Valiant & Company Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating:“With the Saudi Retail Show, we aim to bring together the best minds in the retail sector to collaborate, innovate, and inspire. This event underscores Saudi Arabia's leadership in advancing the global retail industry while fostering local opportunities.”

The Retail Show is organised by Valiant & Company Ltd., a prominent organisation known for delivering comprehensive and credible events worldwide. Operating in both emerging and traditional technological sectors, Valiant ensures substantial impact. The event is powered by Industry Inscript, a division of Valiant & Company Ltd., committed to providing businesses and professionals with specialised information and insights into the technological sector. The event is also powered by Industry Inscript, a forward-thinking digital media company and a proud subsidiary of Valiant & Company Ltd. Its mission is to be the go-to source for industry-specific knowledge, bridging the gap between professionals and the latest advancements, trends, and innovations.

For more information, visit saudiretailshow.