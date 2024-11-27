Leadership Without Limits: Avoiding Burnout During The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Green is part of the 2024 SALLT Leadership Class in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Green suggests building a support of leaders who share the same values reduces work stress. Dr. Green with fellow SALLT co-horts, Joe Pierce and Samson Sembeba.

As the holiday season unfolds, many leaders find themselves at a crossroads-exhausted from year-long demands yet facing the pressures of finishing strong.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As another Thanksgiving comes to a close, this holiday season is a time to reflect on blessings and express gratitude. However, for many leaders, it also serves as a wake-up call about the risks of burnout.Dr. Daryl D. Green, a seasoned leader and educator, has experienced firsthand the toll of relentless leadership.“Early in my management role, I thought being a 24/7 leader was necessary. But it took a toll on my health and relationships,” he reflects.“True leadership requires balance, not burnout.”The Cost of Burnout: A Crisis in LeadershipBurnout is a pervasive issue affecting leaders across industries, manifesting in physical, emotional, and relational struggles. Drawing from his article, How to Overcome Burnout from a Dead-End Job, Dr. Green emphasizes that burnout erodes values, dignity, and purpose. It can lead to personal conflicts, divorces, and strained family relationships.“Even those who seem to have it all-wealth, fame, or power-can find themselves deeply unhappy. Leadership is not just about success; it's about sustainability and joy,” he notes.A Lesson in Balance: SALLT Leadership TrainingThrough the SALLT Signature Cohort, Dr. Green gained a renewed perspective on leadership. The training emphasized the“Rhythm of Rest,” reminding leaders that even amidst high demands, intentional rest is essential.“Leaders must find their rhythm,” he shares.“Without it, we risk losing ourselves in pursuing professional achievement.”Practical Tips for Avoiding BurnoutDr. Green offers actionable strategies for leaders navigating the stress of the holiday season:. Set Boundaries: Be intentional about work-life separation. Prioritize evenings, weekends, and holidays for personal rejuvenation.. Find Your Rhythm: Adopt rest, reflection, and prayer habits to stay grounded.. Reaffirm Your Purpose: Remember the 'why' behind your leadership, focusing on long-term impact rather than short-term pressures.. Build a Support Network: Surround yourself with mentors, peers, and family who can encourage and hold you accountable.. Practice Gratitude: Reflect on the blessings in your life and express appreciation to your team and loved ones.A Message for the Holiday SeasonAs we move from Thanksgiving into the holiday season, Dr. Green encourages leaders to embrace gratitude and self-care.“Leadership is not about being everything to everyone-it's about being your best self for those you serve. Take this time to reflect, recharge, and prepare for the year ahead with renewed purpose and clarity,” he advises.Dr. Green is available for media interviews and community speaking engagements. With his extensive leadership, education, and business strategy background, Dr. Green offers fresh insights and inspiring stories that resonate with audiences. To book Dr. Green for an interview or event, contact AGSM Consulting, LLC at 865-719-7239 or email .... This is a unique opportunity to learn from a leader who balances profound insights with a touch of humor and creativity.About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today's small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed their consultancy based in Tennessee. AGSM LLC offers complete services for business owners, depending on their business needs. This includes, but is not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit/management evaluations, general business consulting services, leadership development training, professional seminars/workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The company focuses on new start-up businesses, preferably in the earlier stages of operation. For more information, please visit .About Dr. Daryl D. Green:Dr. Green is an award-winning educator, strategist, and business leader with over 27 years of management experience. As Dean of the School of Business at Langston University, he is committed to empowering future leaders with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

