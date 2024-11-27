Over 100 Afghan Migrants' Bodies Transferred From Iran To Afghanistan's Nimroz

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) At least 100 Afghan migrants' bodies have reportedly been transferred from Iran to Nimroz province in recent months, highlighting the growing risks faced by those attempting to cross the border.

Reports indicate that at least 100 Afghan migrants' bodies have been transferred from Iran to Nimroz province over the past two months.

Sources from the Taliban's Commission in Nimroz confirmed the transfer of at least 100 migrant bodies from Iran to the province on Wednesday, November 27.

According to the sources, these individuals were killed due to shootings by Iranian border guards, murders, and traffic incidents.

The sources claimed that the majority of these deaths resulted from shootings by Iranian border guards.

Last month's reports indicated that over 400 Afghan migrants were shot dead and injured while attempting to cross the border in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, particularly in the Saravan region.

Additionally, around a week ago, two residents of Baghlan were shot while attempting to cross into Iran illegally.

The ongoing deaths of Afghan migrants at the hands of Iranian border guards highlight the increasing dangers faced by those trying to leave Afghanistan in search of better opportunities.

This tragic trend has raised concerns among Afghan citizens and humanitarian organizations.

As the number of such incidents continues to rise, the Taliban government is failing to address them and is under increasing pressure to ensure the safety of Afghanistan's migrants, promoting legal migration instead of illegal crossings.

Efforts are needed to prevent further loss of life and to protect Afghan migrants from violence and exploitation.

