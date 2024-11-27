MBRF Signs Mou With AUD To Share Knowledge And Advance Research Aiming To Create A Knowledge-Based Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American University in Dubai (AUD) to promote knowledge sharing and research development aiming at creating a productive knowledge-based and society.











His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD, signed the MoU during the Knowledge Summit 2024.

The agreement aims to foster research partnerships and knowledge sharing, focusing on hosting activities related to institutional development. It further seeks to enhance the knowledge ecosystem by broadening the network of shared information across various fields and programs and leveraging both parties' technical expertise and intellectual resources for continuous development. Furthermore, the agreement encompasses exchanging knowledge resources, such as digital libraries, specialized books, and various publications.





H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb said:“It is a pleasure to partner with AUD, one of the UAE's leading educational institutions. This strategic partnership aims to unite our efforts to implement impactful initiatives and knowledge-based projects that have the potential to enhance the knowledge and educational ecosystem across the country. MBRF has been committed to strengthening its collaborations with the public and private sector entities, especially those in knowledge production and dissemination, as we further pursue our developmental mission and strive to ensure a prosperous future for global communities.”

Dr. Kyle Long said:“Our partnership with MBRF aligns with AUD's mission to promote innovation and community development. Through this alliance, we aim to implement initiatives that foster knowledge sharing and scientific research, further empowering our students and faculty while raising the benchmarks for excellence. This partnership underscores the value of strategic alliances in achieving our goals and contributing to a thriving knowledge economy.”

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to select students from AUD, particularly those studying entrepreneurship as well as other talented students across diverse disciplines, to participate in workshops hosted by the Foundation. The collaboration will further allow the nomination of selected students for internships at MBRF. Additionally, MBRF will provide educational licenses for the Coursera e-Learning platform, enabling the university's faculty, staff, and students to enhance their skills through the 'Future Skills Academy,' an initiative recently launched by the Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This collaboration reflects MBRF's constant efforts to work with educational and knowledge institutions locally and globally. It further fosters a culture of knowledge, innovation, and learning among the youth, encouraging them to pursue their educational journey.