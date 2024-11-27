K'taka Lokayukta Raids 20 Locations In Bengaluru, BBMP Officers Under Scanner

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The Karnataka Lokayukta was on Wednesday conducting raids at more than 20 locations in Bengaluru, including the residences and offices of two officers attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Sources in Lokayukta said the raids were being conducted following the tip-off regarding the amassing of disproportionate assets and huge illegal money transactions by officers, builders and industrialists linked to them.

The raids were also being conducted on residences and offices of builders and industrialists, according to sources.

The Lokayukta teams seized some documents at the residence of a woman BBMP Welfare Officer near the Devaiah Park area in Bengaluru.

The residence of the Deputy Accountant located at Vyalikaval locality was also raided.

The allegations were raised that the funds of beneficiaries of welfare programmes in BBMP West Zone were fraudulently transferred to the accounts of cooperative societies.

The team headed by Lokayukta Dy SP Sunil Y. Nayak was conducting the raids.

Sources said the raids were underway at the residence of an industrialist in Kathriguppe locality and other places in Bengaluru. The raids were also conducted on the offices of some cooperative societies in the state capital. The information gathered on officers, builders and industrialists linked in the case included that huge money transactions had been carried out.

In another development, a team of more than 10 Lokayukta officials conducted a surprise raid on the RTO office located in Tumakuru city. The raid took place at around 11 a.m. at the RTO office on BH Road, Tumakuru. The Lokayukta officials took control of the entire office, thoroughly inspecting all activities within. Every individual, including both the staff and visitors at the office, was subjected to intense questioning by the officials.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths had conducted multiple raids across the state on the residences and offices of the government officers in Bengaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Davanagere districts on November 12. The sleuths had found huge amounts of gold and other valuables from the residences of officers.