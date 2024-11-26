Ed's Plant Shop Celebrates Black Friday With 20% Off Everything

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This limited-time event is the perfect opportunity for enthusiasts to bring lush greenery into their homes or gift botanical treasures to loved ones.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ed's Plant Shop is thrilled to announce its Black Friday Sale. They are offering an incredible 20% off all in-stock from November 24th to December 2nd! Missed out on Black Friday? No worries, save on all in-stock items for over an entire week.During the Black Friday Sale, Ed's Plant Shop will feature discounts across its most popular collections, including Rare Finds , Pet-Friendly Plants , and Low Light Options. Shoppers can also explore the newest arrivals, adding exotic and hard-to-find plants to their indoor gardens.The Rare Finds collection offers unique plants like the 'Thai Constellation' Monstera and Scindapsus Pictus 'Sooo Silver'. These striking plants, known for their distinctive foliage and growth patterns, are a surefire way to elevate any indoor space.Animal lovers can breathe easy with Ed's Pet-Friendly Plants Collection, featuring non-toxic plants like the Ticolor Hoya and 'Rattlesnake' Calathea. These plants provide the beauty of nature without compromising pet safety, making them ideal for households with cats and dogs.Perfect for those tricky, dimly lit areas of the home, the Low Light Options collection includes resilient favorites like Snake Plants and ZZ Plants. These hardy plants thrive in low-light conditions while helping purify the air.This Black Friday, customers can also explore the latest arrivals, such as the Hoya Caudata Sumatra and the always-popular Monstera deliciosa. These selections, known for their unique foliage and easy-care nature, are sure to be a hit among both novice and seasoned plant parents.Ed's Plant Shop also offers a range of plant care accessories to support a thriving indoor garden. Customers can enjoy discounts on essentials like watering cans , planters, and grow lights, all designed to keep plants healthy and vibrant. Whether you're starting your plant journey or expanding your collection, these tools are a must-have for any plant enthusiast.To take advantage of the Black Friday savings, customers will automatically receive 20% off of their order at checkout. No special coupon codes or secret handshakes necessary.Customers can also enjoy the 15-Day Plant Health Guarantee with every purchase.About Ed's Plant ShopLocated in the heart of Brooklyn, Ed's Plant Shop is more than just a plant retailer – it's a community hub for plant lovers of all levels. They offer a wide range of high-quality houseplants, accessories, and expert advice, Ed's Plant Shop is dedicated to bringing the beauty of nature into homes across the nation. With a focus on exceptional customer service and a passion for plants, Ed's Plant Shop handpicks and pampers every plant to ensure they thrive in their new environment.

Ed Casano

Ed's Plant Shop LLC

+1 718-407-4269

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.