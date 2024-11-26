Zelensky Discusses Kursk Operation, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Fronts With Cinc Syrskyi
11/26/2024 3:12:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he held a morning conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation on the front lines, with another discussion scheduled for the evening.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this update in his evening video address .
"Today, there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. It was in the morning. And there will be another conversation this evening. The priorities – they are clear. The frontline – the Pokrovsk direction, Kurakhove. Also, the Kursk operation. We appreciate that our partners are now implementing the announced support packages. They are implementing them quite timely. And it is important that the scale of what is announced aligns with our agreements and objective needs," Zelensky stated.
The President emphasized the need for a renewed impetus for defense supplies.
"And in December, we must make it happen," Zelensky underscored.
As previously reported, President Zelensky had also received a report from Commander Syrskyi earlier, detailing the latest developments on the battlefield.
