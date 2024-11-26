Meritto Launches Student Admission Portal 3.0 To Accelerate Admissions And Reduce Cycle Time

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26th November – Meritto, the flagship product of NoPaperForms, has launched the Student Admission Portal 3.0, a cutting-edge that aims to revolutionize the admissions process for educational institutions across India. Unveiled at the company's prestigious event, #EvolveByMeritto, this innovative solution empowers institutions to streamline their admissions workflows with a high degree of customization, allowing them to tailor the student experience to their unique needs.



Traditional college admissions can take weeks or even months, with significant time spent on data entry, document verification, and application review. Meritto's Student Admission Portal 3.0 automates these tasks, reducing admission cycle time, allowing institutions to process applications and make decisions in days or weeks instead of months, effectively streamlining the entire enrolment process.



Focusing on operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making, the Student Admission Portal 3.0 aims to transform the way institutions manage enrolments. By automating routine tasks, offering real-time status tracking, and providing a centralized communication hub, the platform eliminates administrative inefficiencies and ensures a faster, smoother, and more impactful enrolment journey for both students and administrative teams. Institutions can now personalize their admission portals, enhancing student engagement while reducing operational challenges and providing prospective students with a seamless, intuitive experience from application to admission.



According to AISHE 2020-21, India's higher education sector is experiencing rapid growth, with student enrolments projected to exceed 50 million by 2035. This growth amplifies the need for efficient, scalable, and equitable admission solutions. Meritto's Student Admission Portal 3.0 addresses these needs by centralizing processes, reducing paperwork, and improving data management



Naveen Goyal, Founder & CEO of NoPaperForms, commented on the launch: "Educational organizations today need to ensure their student admission journey stands out and reflects their unique identity. With Student Admission Portal 3.0, they can now showcase their value propositions effectively while delivering a seamless experience for students. This platform empowers institutions to highlight their strengths, guide students effortlessly, and drive faster enrolments. It's a step forward in creating impactful, technology-driven experiences that resonate with both students and organizations. But that's not all, our commitment to continuous innovation is strong and we are actively advancing towards building AI agents on top of our Vertical SaaS offering, ensuring that educational organizations stay at the forefront of technology."



The portal's analytics capabilities allow institutions to monitor application trends, optimize conversion rates, and make data-driven decisions to improve student recruitment and retention strategies. By automating operational workflows, the platform significantly reduces costs and enhances resource allocation.



With the Student Admission Portal 3.0, Meritto aims to equip the educational institutes with the tools to meet growing enrolment demands while fostering stronger connections with prospective students. By improving efficiency, the platform not only enhances the enrolment journey for students but also provides institutions with significant cost savings and resource optimization opportunities.



About Meritto



Meritto is the flagship product of NoPaperForms. It is the Operating System for Student Recruitment and Enrollment, enabling educational organizations to grow their revenue, boost productivity, optimize marketing spend, enhance student experiences, and increase enrollments. Meritto serves over 1,200 clients across Higher Ed, EdTech, K-12, Study Abroad Consultants, Coaching, and Upskilling sectors.





About NoPaperForms



Founded in 2017 by Naveen Goyal and funded by Infoedge, NoPaperForms is India's largest Vertical SaaS + Embedded Payments and Financing Platform, serving over 1200 educational organizations across India, the UAE, and Southeast Asia. With its headquarters in Gurgaon and 10 regional offices, NoPaperForms offers two flagship products-Meritto, the operating system for student recruitment and enrollment, and Collexo, a full-stack payment solution for fee management. As the category leader in the education technology space, NoPaperForms is committed to driving revenue growth, operational efficiency, and compliance for educational organizations worldwide.

