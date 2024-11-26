(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International has dedicated new Braniff Trail Historical Plaques at Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport.

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEW BRANIFF AIRWAYS HISTORICAL PLAQUES DEDICATED LOVE FIELD AND DFW AIRPORTS – Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International has dedicated new Braniff Trail Historical Plaques at Dallas Love Field and Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport.Foundation President, Ben Cass, stated that the plaques are the culmination of several years of work to bring these Braniff historical plaques to the public.Nine new stainless steel plaques were installed on the Kennedy Wall on the Mezzanine Level of the Main Terminal Building at Love Field. The plaques detailed the company's extensive and rich history with Dallas' close-in airport where Braniff was the leading carrier from 1935 until 1974. Patrick Carreno, Love Field's Director of Aviation stated that,“the plaques will bring new awareness to Braniff's unique accomplishments at the airport.”At DFW Airport, nine new plaques were installed at the vestibule entrance to the Braniff Chapel near Gate 29, in the former Braniff Terminal 2W, now Terminal B. Father Greg McBrayer, Director of the DFW Chaplaincy, commented that the plaques,“will greet our many visitors to the chapel and enable them to learn about the key role that Braniff played in the opening and growth of DFW Airport.”ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at four locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company's records retention facility in ArkansasBraniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information:Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261...214-233-6473

