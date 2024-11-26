Inprentus Strengthens Leadership Team To Meet Increased Product Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings Manufactured by Inprentus

- Peter Abbamonte, Inprentus Founder and Chief Science OfficerCHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inprentus, provider of precision blazed diffraction gratings , has announced the addition of Jeff MacDonald as interim CEO, and the appointment of Dr. Subha Kumar as COO and Dr. Cody Jensen as Chief Engineering Officer.The new leadership structure bolsters Inprentus' efforts to accelerate growth into new markets, including the Augmented Reality, EUV Semi-Conductor, and Defense markets, in addition to a renewed focus on collaborations and partnerships.As CEO, Mr. MacDonald plays an instrumental role in business strategy and fundraising, as well as outreach for industry collaborations. He has experience in business strategy, specifically new product development and adjacent market product acceptance. He leads fundraising, partnership, and collaboration efforts. Prior experience includes private equity investing for Credit Suisse and The Carlyle Group.“Inprentus has developed the next generation of mechanical ruling engines which gives us unprecedented abilities to manufacture diffraction gratings considered impossible until now”, explained MacDonald.“Our groundbreaking diffraction gratings will positively impact all technology markets, especially Augmented Reality, Defense, and Semi-Conductors.”Dr. Kumar joined the Inprentus team in 2016, after completing postdoctoral work at the University of Illinois in Materials Science. As a research scientist, she led the Inprentus team in tool development and manufacturing processes, as well as business development support. As COO, she brings a deep understanding of the science of manufacturing gratings, as well as the business knowledge to pursue opportunities within different markets. In her elevated role, she leads the team on day-to-day operations and business development efforts.Dr. Jensen joined the Inprentus team as a research scientist in 2014 after earning a PhD in Chemical Engineering. As Chief Engineering Officer, he leads the team on streamlining manufacturing, process improvement, and technical activities. He will also guide the team to new diffraction grating technology frontiers.Inprentus was founded in June 2012 by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign physics professor Peter Abbamonte to commercialize an innovative, dual-atomic microscope scribing technology, which is a technique for carrying out nano-scale lithography via mechanical deformation of metallic surfaces.This technology is a general purpose approach to high-precision patterning of surfaces, and is particularly suited diffractive optics in which features must be shaped with 0.1-degree angular precision and positioned with nanometer precision over distances of tens of centimeters.Inprentus aims to apply 21st century mechanical ruling to solve critical current and future grating-centered challenges. We are committed to excellence, risk, and pushing boundaries by providing state of the art blazed gratings that perform to unprecedented specifications and that enable novel applications. Outcomes include next-generation monochromators, spectrometers, laser systems, and analytical instrumentation in defense applications, as well as ground-breaking consumer experiences enabled by improvements in chip manufacturing and see-through AR waveguides. Inprentus is dedicated to facilitating next-level science and technology by continually enhancing our capabilities with cutting-edge developments, collaborations, and partnerships.

