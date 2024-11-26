H2ocean Donates 150,000+ Bottles Of Sea Salt-Based Healing Rinse To Promote Natural Oral Care Solutions Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H2Ocean- First in First Aid

Eddie Kolos, CEO, dispatches H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash to non organizations, extending support to cancer patients.

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

Eddie Kolos, Donation of Healing Rinse Mouthwash at CancerCon Conference, August 15-18, 2024, Austin, Texas.

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash with Great Benefits

H2Ocean Setting a new standard in sea salt based oral care by supporting professionals, cancer survivors, and communities through education and donation.

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean , the world's leading innovator in sea salt based oral and skincare products, proudly announces a historic milestone: the donation of over 150,000 bottles of its flagship Healing Rinse Mouthwash. These contributions, spanning dental clinics, cancer survivor organizations, international and national conferences, hospitals, and community events, underline H2Ocean's mission to promote natural, chemical-free oral care and support underserved populations. This initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of patients and practitioners but also sparks a broader conversation about the role of natural solutions in oral health care, particularly for cancer survivors and individuals with sensitive oral needs.What Is Healing Rinse Mouthwash?H2Ocean's Healing Rinse Mouthwash represents a paradigm shift in oral care. It's specifically formulated to heal, protect, and soothe while avoiding the harsh chemicals found in traditional mouthwashes. Healing Rinse features a groundbreaking blend of natural ingredients:1. Sea Salt from Red Sea: Rich in 82+ trace minerals, this ingredient accelerates tissue healing, reduces inflammation, and strengthens oral tissues.2. Xylitol: A natural, plant derived sweetener that combats cavity causing bacteria without disrupting the mouth's natural flora.3. Lysozyme: An enzyme naturally found in human saliva that bolsters immune defenses and provides antimicrobial benefits.4. Proprietary Blend of Sea Minerals: Carefully formulated and stabilized in high quality labs to maintain utmost purity.5. Natural Oral Care Solution: Unlike many other products in the market, Healing Rinse contains no alcohol, chemicals, preservatives, or fluoride. This makes it safe for all individuals, including cancer patients experiencing oral mucositis, pregnant women, children, and the elderly. It offers effective care for sensitive oral tissues while promoting overall oral health.Pioneering Sea Salt-Based Oral CareAs the first company to incorporate sea salt into oral care products, H2Ocean holds patents for its innovative formulations and remains a trusted name in natural oral health care. By harnessing the therapeutic power of sea salt, H2Ocean sets itself apart as the global leader in this space.“Our products are designed to work in harmony with the body's natural healing processes,” says Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean.“We're not just selling a product; we're offering a solution that helps people lead healthier, more comfortable lives.”Transformative Impact Through Generous DonationsH2Ocean's donations have reached a wide array of organizations and events across industries, including:World Fair of DentistryGreater New York Dental ConferenceYankee Dental CongressCancer Survivors Network ConferencesDental Hygienist Association EventsInnovations in Cancer Prevention and Research ConferenceHospitals and Cancer Support Groups WorldwideThese donations have also extended to music festivals and community events, bringing awareness of natural oral care solutions to nontraditional audiences. This initiative isn't about promoting products, it's about creating awareness and access to natural, effective oral health solutions. By donating its Healing Rinse Mouthwash, H2Ocean ensures that dental professionals, cancer survivors, and underserved communities can experience the benefits of safe, chemical-free oral care.A Commitment to Cancer SurvivorshipH2Ocean's role in cancer survivorship is particularly noteworthy. For individuals undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, oral mucositis, mouth sores, dry mouth, metallic taste, and other painful side effects can significantly impact quality of life. Healing Rinse Mouthwash offers these patients a safe, soothing, and effective option for managing oral discomfort and promoting healing.“Cancer survivors, in particular, deserve safe solutions that work. Healing Rinse is a game changer for them,” says Eddie Kolos.Educational Outreach for Dental ProfessionalsBeyond its donations, H2Ocean is leading the way in educational initiatives to ensure that dental professionals are well-versed in the benefits of natural sea salt based oral care solutions. Through a series of webinars, workshops, and conference presentations, H2Ocean aims to empower professionals with the knowledge they need to recommend safer, more effective options to their patients. This educational series emphasizes the science behind sea salt-based care, highlighting its ability to promote healing, reduce inflammation, and support overall oral health without the harmful effects of alcohol or other chemicals.More Than a Donation: A Mission to Inspire ChangeH2Ocean is clear: its donations are not about marketing or promotion. They are about making a difference. The company's goal is to raise awareness about natural oral care solutions and empower both professionals and individuals to make informed choices about their health.“Our purpose is to educate and inspire,” Kolos concludes.“Healing Rinse is just one piece of the puzzle. By donating these products and sharing knowledge, we hope to drive a larger shift toward safer, more natural oral care practices.”

