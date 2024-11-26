Brownie's THIRD LUNG And BLU3 Unveil Black Friday Deals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools to use under your boat!

Brownie's THIRD LUNG Sealion.

Perfect for boat owners looking for a lightweight, airline-friendly solution for underwater maintenance.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brownie's THIRD LUNG, a trusted name in dive innovation since 1969, is making waves this holiday season with Black Friday deals that bring incredible savings and exciting perks to divers everywhere. Together with their sister company, BLU3 , they're offering amazing ways to upgrade the dive experience.

Brownie's THIRD LUNG has been at the forefront of diving technology for over five decades. This year, they're spotlighting the SeaLionTM , a battery-powered dive system that allows three divers to explore underwater for up to three hours. For Black Friday, every purchase of a SeaLionTM Standard or Pro Package includes a FREE water-resistant 50AH spare battery and carry case-a $1,525 value. Perfect for families, friends, or dive buddies who want a top-tier diving experience.

For customers with older gas-powered dive systems, Brownie's THIRD LUNG is offering an exclusive opportunity: bring your system to their new factory, and their service techs will evaluate it. Customers may even receive credit toward a SeaLionTM purchase, making this promotion even better!

The factory is located at:

4061 SW 47th Ave, Davie, FL 33314.

“We're thrilled to help our long-time customers upgrade to the SeaLionTM while offering credit for their older systems,” said Heather Raymond from Brownie's sales team.“It's the perfect way to transition into the future of diving technology.”

For gas-powered dive systems, Brownie's is also offering Spare Air Add-On Packages for their most popular models:

Explorer Package: 3 Spare Air Add-Ons with sleeves – Save $1,080

Pioneer Package: 2 Spare Air Add-Ons with sleeves – Save $720

Scout Package: 2 Spare Air Add-Ons with sleeves – Save $720

BLU3, Brownie's sister company, focuses on compact, battery-powered dive systems that redefine convenience and portability. The BLU3 Nomad , weighing just 15 lbs, is an airline-friendly dive system, making it ideal for taking on holiday vacations.

This Black Friday, every Nomad purchase includes a FREE spare battery for extended underwater adventures, plus FREE shipping within the U.S. It's the ultimate addition to any boat owner's setup, allowing divers to enjoy the water with ease.

“The Nomad is a no-brainer for anyone looking for a reliable, lightweight dive system,” Heather said.“It's perfect for families and boaters who want an accessible way to dive.”

Upgrade Your Dive Gear This Holiday Season

Whether you're upgrading to the SeaLionTM for group diving, taking advantage of gas-powered system savings, or exploring the convenience of the BLU3 Nomad, Brownie's THIRD LUNG and BLU3 Dive Systems have something for everyone.

These Black Friday deals kick off on November 28th-visit the new factory or shop online to claim yours.

