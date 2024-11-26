Kids' Letters to Highlights Magazine Reveal Their Most-Wanted Holiday Gifts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer confidence climbs, holiday shoppers are gearing up for Black Friday with a clear mission: to find gifts that spark joy and create lasting memories for their children. But what do kids really want most for the holidays? According to letters received by Highlights for Children every year, the answer goes deeper than toys. While there's no denying the joy of unwrapping presents, kids' letters reveal what they truly value most is spending time with their families and creating cherished traditions.

Highlights reviewed hundreds of letters kids have written their editors about their holiday wishes in the last decade, and found that while exciting gifts such as art kits , magic kits , walkie-talkies , skateboards , and puppies were among the most frequently mentioned desired gifts, many children are equally excited about the simpler pleasures of the season: baking holiday pies, singing carols, and snuggling up with family for a favorite movie.

"Our readers are telling us that the best holiday memories aren't just about the presents," says Mary-Alice Moore, President at Highlights for Children. "They light up when they talk about family traditions and time together-things that connect them deeply to their loved ones."

One young reader, Aiden, age 10, shared, "During Christmas holiday both my mom and dad take off of work and spend A LOT of time with us. We play games and watch movies and cook yummy food." For many kids, these moments of togetherness top their holiday wish lists, alongside the toys and gadgets they dream about.

Beyond toys, kids are seeking connection, shared experiences, and the joy of being part of family traditions. Whether it's helping bake grandma's famous Christmas pie or visiting a sibling who's away at college, the magic of the holidays lies in these moments of togetherness.

For more information on holiday gift ideas that encourage curiosity, boost creativity, and encourage family time together, visit Highlights/GiftGuide.

About Highlights for Children

Founded in 1946, Highlights is an award-winning, global brand dedicated to delivering content and experiences that create a more empathetic world and a brighter future for all children. Highlights publishes three primary titles: Highlights (ages 6-12), High Five (ages 2-5), and Hello (ages 0-2). Today, Highlights' diverse portfolio includes clubs, books, clothing,

gear, crafts and activities, that inspire kids to be their best selves - curious, creative, confident and caring. Every year, Highlights receives thousands of letters from kids all over the world, sharing their hopes, dreams, and reflections.

