System On Chip Market Size To Grow USD 311.84 Billion By 2032 Amid Growing Demand For AI-Driven Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) System-on-Chip (SoC) expansion is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML) technologies.

Austin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The System-on-Chip (SoC) Size was valued at USD 157.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve USD 311.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

“The Role of AI-Optimized System on Chips in Transforming Industries"

The system on chip market is experiencing rapid growth due to the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in various sectors. Industries such as healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications are more and more utilizing specialized systems on chip to improve efficiency and data processing abilities. A study showed that 78% of businesses are testing AI programs, highlighting the need for more advanced technology solutions. Major companies such as Google and MediaTek are leading the way by creating AI-optimized system on chips to meet the increasing demands of the industry. These chips allow for quicker analysis of data, better performance of systems, and easy integration into IoT and portable electronics.

System on Chip are now crucial for future systems, enabling companies to fulfill increasing consumer demands for effective and small electronic devices. The use of smart home devices and wearable technology is transforming operational environments and improving user experiences worldwide, thanks to the increasing adoption of intelligent system on chips.

Get a Sample Report of System on Chip (SoC) Market Forecast @

The Proliferation of AI And IoT Technologies Is a Major Driver of The System on Chip Market

The expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has greatly boosted the growth of the System on Chip (SoC) market. SoCs, which bring together various elements like processors, memory, and input/output interfaces onto one chip, are ideal for satisfying the demands of contemporary AI and IoT applications in terms of high performance, low power usage, and compact size.

In the field of AI, there is a growing need for SoCs that come with specialized hardware accelerators like GPUs and TPUs to handle real-time data processing and inference. These facilitate fast processing for activities such as deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. AI-driven devices such as self-driving cars, drones, and intelligent cameras heavily depend on SoCs to process intricate algorithms on the edge, minimizing reliance on cloud computing and guaranteeing quicker response times.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:



Intel Corporation (Meteor Lake SoCs, Intel Core processors)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc . (Snapdragon processors, Snapdragon RideTM Flex SoC)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Exynos processors, Exynos ModAP)

NVIDIA Corporation (Tegra processors, Orin SoC)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Sitara processors, Jacinto SoCs)

Broadcom Inc. (BCM series SoCs, StrataGX SoCs)

MediaTek Inc . (Dimensity processors, Helio series)

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL17xxx series, Sierra platform)

Apple Inc. (Apple Silicon M-series, A-series chips)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (Ryzen Embedded, EPYC SoCs)

ARM Holdings (SoftBank Group) (Cortex series, Neoverse processors)

STMicroelectronics (STM32 microcontrollers, STR9 series)

Infineon Technologies AG (AURIX microcontrollers, XMC series)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (RSLK series SoCs, image sensors)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (i.MX series, Layerscape SoCs)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (RZ/A series, RX microcontrollers)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (ThunderX processors, Armada SoCs)

Xilinx, Inc . (now part of AMD) (Zynq UltraScale+, Versal SoCs)

Siemens AG (Mentor Graphics) (Veloce emulation solutions, various ASIC designs) Dialog Semiconductor (DA14531, DA1469x series).

Segmented Market Breakdown: Key Drivers and Growth Potentials

By Type : The digital segment dominated the system on chip market in 2023, capturing 58% of the revenue share. This segment includes essential components such as microcontrollers, digital signal processors (DSPs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), pivotal for running complex algorithms and managing data-intensive tasks. The growth of IoT, coupled with advancements in semiconductor technology, further bolsters demand for digital system on chips in industries like telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

By Application : Portable electronic segment led the market in 2023, holding 41% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, which demand system on chips that integrate processing power, connectivity, and sensors. Innovations in miniaturization and increasing IoT penetration further accelerate this segment's growth, enabling devices with superior performance and energy efficiency.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on System on Chip Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Key Market Segments:

By Type



Digital

Mixed Analog

By Application



Home Appliance

Portable Electronic Device

ADAS System

Medical Device

RF Device

Power Electronic Device

Wired & Wireless Communication Device Others

By End Use



Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Power & Utility Others

"Navigating Regional Variations: Key Drivers and Challenges in Market Expansion"

Asia-Pacific led the system on chip market in 2023 with a 54% market share. The region's dominance stems from the presence of key semiconductor manufacturers in China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. These countries drive innovation with products like Samsung's Exynos 2200 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 chips, designed for AI and gaming applications. Collaborations with global tech giants ensure sustained market growth across automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications sectors.

North America is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR in the System on Chip market in 2023, driven by advancements in autonomous driving and ADAS technologies. Companies like NVIDIA, Intel, and Qualcomm focus on integrating System on Chips into automotive systems and healthcare applications. Recent innovations include Intel's high-performance computing solutions and NVIDIA's AI-driven automotive System on Chips, highlighting the region's role as a hub for cutting-edge technology.

Purchase an Enterprise User License of System on Chip Market Report at 40% Discount @

Recent Developments:



October 2023 : Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2400 System on Chip, featuring advanced AI capabilities and enhanced GPU performance for next-gen smartphones.

November 2023 : MediaTek launched its Dimensity 9300, designed for flagship smartphones with an emphasis on energy efficiency and AI-driven optimization. October 2023 : Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X Elite System on Chip for PCs, delivering groundbreaking processing power and efficiency.

T able o f Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization Analysis by Region

5.2 Feedstock Prices Analysis by Region

5.3 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.

5.4 Environmental Metrics Analysis by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D

6. Competitive Landscape

7. System on Chip Market Segmentation, by Type

8. System on Chip Market Segmentation, by Applications

9. System on Chip Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Insights of System on Chip Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@





[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)