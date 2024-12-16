EU Chief Vows Full Support For Jordan Amid Current Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday underlined the "EU's full support for Jordan amid current regional challenges."

Following her meeting with King Abdullah, von der Leyen outlined plans for enhanced EU-Jordan cooperation, particularly regarding Syria's transition process, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"We will intensify and deliver humanitarian assistance through Jordan and support the early recovery of basic services and infrastructure," von der Leyen said in a statement carried by Petra.

The European Commission said on its website that it is launching a new Humanitarian Air Bridge operation for those most in need in Syria, to deliver emergency healthcare and other essential supplies, as well as increasing its humanitarian funding.

The Commission said it has also mobilised an additional 4 million euros to address the most urgent humanitarian needs of people, bringing total humanitarian support to 163 million euros in 2024.

"This new funding aims to scale up humanitarian assistance channelled through EU humanitarian partners already operating in Syria to ensure critical aid is provided swiftly. This includes the provision of trauma kits, support for critical gaps in healthcare facilities, emergency shelter kits and sanitation support. It also includes funding for the distribution of food parcels to 61,500 people in northern Syria."

The Commission said that the EU and its member states have mobilised more than 33.3 billion euros over the past 13 years in humanitarian, development, economic and stabilisation assistance, supporting Syrians both inside the country and across the region.