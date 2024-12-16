Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her “Favourite Companion”

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) For Sara Ali Khan, her“favourite companion” is the setting sun, revealed the actress.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture montage of herself. In the image, the actress's back is towards the camera. She is seen wearing a bright sunny yellow saree paired with an aqua blue blouse. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is seen looking at the setting sun behind the mountains.

For the caption, she wrote:“Favourite companion while my moon shows up.”

The actress, who was last seen in the“Ae Watan Mere Watan”, a historical biographical about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, recently celebrated six years of her debut film“Kedarnath” starring late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara thanked god for giving her a "lifetime of memories.”

She had shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption,“6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away... Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.

The disaster film talked about the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand, and revolved around the inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity.

As their bond grows closer, the couple face many hiccups, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds; when the sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, the duo are forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love. The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for blockbusters such as 'Rock On!!' and 'Kai Po Che!'.