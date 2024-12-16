Against All Odds, Young Syrian Refugee Ahmed Oweir Now Runs His Own E-Commerce Business

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Embassy of Kingdom of Netherlands has invited Ahmed Oweir during an event for its PROSPECTS programme in June to share his story with the partners and on benefiting from the programme to the refugees community in Jordan.

Syrian refugee Ahmed Oweir, 26, is one of the beneficiaries of the "Mashreq" Entrepreneurship Programme, implemented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other implementers of PROSPECTS programme, which was concluded in June 2024, and resumed phase two for more four years.

Oweir is the CEO of a which is serving many young people in the fields of education, commerce, working opportunities. The platform was established in 2017 as a courses providing platform for educational purposes.

Then the platform was developed to provide two services: training and livelihood courses and selling second-hand clothes and furniture.

Unable to continue his school after 8th grade due to the financial difficulties of his six-member family, Oweir said he decided to establish an educational platform. "I had to work with my father for around 12-13 hours a day to help in providing for the family."

The platform then was developed to include more services such as advertising installing tiles, scraping and marble. The "Scrap" platform is founded for engaging sellers and buyers with taking into consideration "SDG no. 3" on environment.

At the beginning of his journey, he said he learned technology by a borrowed laptop and faced difficulties in finding courses which are not misleading due to his lack of knowledge

Engaging in the acceleration courses through "Mashreq Incubator," he said was able to access a network of lawyers and entrepreneurs.

"Scrap" online platform is now on the level of competing with other famous platforms such as "Open Souq", "OLX" and "Market Place".

The "Scrap" platform has seven employees, and recorded 50 per cent products, 20 per cent subscriptions, he said.

Now, "Oweir is the co-lead for the StartMashreq programme, an IFC advisory programme launched in 2023. The programme offers mentorship, coaching, and support to entrepreneurs in underprivileged communities," IFC said in its website.