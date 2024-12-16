Army Chief, US Delegation Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday received a US delegation led by former commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Joseph Votel.

During the meeting, held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), Huneiti stressed the importance of further enhancing the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed the need for joint international efforts to ensure peace and security at the international level, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegates, accompanied by the US defence attaché and senior Jordanian military officials, were briefed on the ongoing modernisation efforts of JAF being made to address current and future security threats in the region.

Gen. Votel and his accompanying delegates expressed their gratitude for Jordan's critical role in maintaining regional stability, commending His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership and vision in promoting regional security and peace.