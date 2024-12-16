Tourism Revenue Down, Remittances Up By 3.1% Both In 2024 - CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – Jordan's tourism sector generated $6.7 billion in revenue during the first eleven months of 2024, reflecting a 3.1 per cent decline compared with the same period in 2023, the Central of Jordan (CBJ) reported on Monday.

The decline coincided with a 4.9 per cent drop in overall visitor numbers, although certain segments demonstrated resilience, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Revenue from Jordanian expatriates rose by 7.4 per cent, and from Arab tourists saw an increase of 12.5 per cent, while revenues from other key markets experienced drops, with European tourism revenue falling by 55.4 per cent, US tourists by 37.4 per cent, and revenue from other nationalities decreasing by 17.8 per cent.

The data also highlighted a rise in outbound tourism, with Jordanians spending $1.8 billion abroad, marking a 3.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

The CBJ also reported a 3.1 per cent rise in remittances from Jordanian expatriates, reaching $2.952 billion by the end of October, up from $2.862 billion in the same period of 2023.