Montana Knife Company Gives Back This Giving Tuesday: 20% Of Proceeds To Support MT Vet Program

Montana Knife Company will donate 20% of sales on Dec. 3 to MT Vet Program, supporting Montana veterans' transition to civilian life through career resources.

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Montana Knife Company (MKC ), known for its high-quality, American-made knives, is proud to announce a special collaboration with the Montana Veterans' Employment and Training (MT Vet) Program for Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity. MKC will donate 20% of all proceeds from all sales on December 3, 2024, to MT Vet Program , a local initiative that helps veterans successfully transition to civilian life through employment support, training, and career counseling.

“Giving Tuesday is a powerful opportunity to support our community, and we're honored to partner with MT Vet Program to give back to Montana's veterans,” said Josh Smith, Founder of Montana Knife Company.

For one day only, 20% of all sales from Montana Knife Company's website will be donated to MT Vet Program. The MT Vet Program works to ensure that veterans in Montana have access to the resources they need to navigate civilian life successfully. Whether it's through training, career development, or job placement services, the program focuses on helping veterans build fulfilling careers. This partnership will directly fund MT Vet Program's initiatives, strengthening the path toward employment and economic independence for veterans in Montana.

“The Montana Vet Program is profoundly honored by Montana Knife Company's commitment to our mission of healing through adventure,” said Bryon Gustafson, Partnership Specialist for MT Vet Program.“Their Giving Tuesday donation is more than just financial support-it's a testament to their dedication to standing shoulder to shoulder with our nation's veterans. With MKC watching our six, we can continue to provide life-changing, veteran-led therapeutic experiences that remind our struggling heroes they are never alone. Together, we're forging a path where veterans can heal, grow, and thrive.”

To date, Montana Knife Company has donated over $150,000 cash to both national and local nonprofits and foundations. Customers can join MKC in supporting veterans this Giving Tuesday by visiting the Montana Knife Company website to shop for knives, apparel, and gear. Every purchase on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 will contribute to the MT Vet Program's vital work, ensuring that veterans in Montana have the resources they need to succeed in the workforce.

About Montana Knife Company

Founded by Master Bladesmith Josh Smith, Montana Knife Company produces high-quality, handcrafted knives designed for the adventurous spirit. With a dedication to American craftsmanship and a commitment to giving back, MKC works to empower both outdoor enthusiasts and veterans alike, creating tools that stand the test of time.

About MT Vet Program

The Montana Veterans Employment and Training Program provides support to Montana veterans by offering employment and training services, job placement assistance, and career counseling. Their goal is to help veterans transition into civilian life with the tools and skills necessary to secure and sustain meaningful employment.

For more information, visit: or .

