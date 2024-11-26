Cannabix Technologies Receives Positive Testing Certification For Breath Logix Autonomous Alcohol Breathalyzer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cannabix has developed an autonomous alcohol breathalyzer screening device for employers and a range of industries and safety settings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices is pleased to report that it has received a positive certification test report from globally recognized laboratory, CEcert GmbH, based in Germany (“CEcert”), for its Breath Logix autonomous wall mounted alcohol breathalyzer device (Figure 1). The certification is a prerequisite for the Company's Australian distributor and opens the pathway for marketing and sales of devices in other jurisdictions. The Breath Logix product, which has several innovative features, is targeted to employers, alcohol testing facilities and a range of safety settings, including mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, warehousing and technology.

Highlights:



Cannabix has received a positive certification test report from CEcert GmbH (Germany) for its Breath Logix autonomous wall mounted alcohol breathalyzer device.

The positive certification test report is a major milestone for the Company and provides a pathway for sales and marketing in Australia and other jurisdictions.

The Breath Logix devices were tested under the Australian Standard AS 3547.1 (for electronic breath alcohol testing devices for professional use requirements and test methods) --one of the world's most comprehensive alcohol testing standard protocols. Devices were tested for over 6-months under rigorous alcohol, drift, climatic, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and vibration testing.

Cannabix is working with an Australian alcohol device distributor, targeting various employers, alcohol testing facilities and a range of other safety settings including mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, warehousing and technology. Cannabix is quickly advancing both its marijuana breathalyzer, with key validation work underway, and its Breath Logix technology with completion of CEcert standards testing.



Ben Smit, Managing Director of Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., stated,“ The ability of the Cannabix team to develop the Breath Logix device and pass rigorous testing applied by CEcert is truly impressive in such a condensed period of time. Furthermore, the Australian Standard for alcohol testing is a very high bar to cross. With the passing of the CEcert testing, we can now move quickly with Australian regulators to have the devices locally certified. We are thrilled to be working with Cannabix to bring this new product to market. Autonomous employee alcohol screening is a major segment of our business and we welcome innovative products like the Breath Logix device. ”

The Company proceeded with AS 3547.1 testing in order to pursue the alcohol device market in Australia and in several countries. Cannabix has been working with Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., (“Breathalyser SSP”) in preparation of marketing and sales in the region. Pre-access alcohol testing (using wall mounted devices) is common across a range of industries in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa including mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, warehousing and technology. The Company expects to begin marketing the device in the United States, Canada and in Europe shortly, further updates on this front will be provided.

Breathalyser SSP is a leading distributor of alcohol and drug testing devices for employers and personal use, offering well established alcohol product lines like Draeger and AlcoMeasure for the Australian market. Breathalyser SSP will proceed to submit the Breath Logix device to Australian regulators, for country certification, now that the CEcert testing has been cleared.







Figure 1. Breath Logix Autonomous Alcohol Testing System









Figure 2. Breath Logix in use with straw. Contactless breath test mode also available.









Figure 3. Breath Logix (compact version). Contactless and straw mode both available.



Breath Logix Features

The Breath Logix device hosts a number of features including patent pending pre-calibrated cartridge technology (See Figure 4) which will allow administrators to easily maintain their devices, and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. This device can be used for pre-access alcohol testing, random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing and post-incident testing.

The Breath Logix autonomously checks the sobriety of a user and can take a picture to confirm and record identity while a breath sample is being delivered. Upon detection of positive breath alcohol result, the device will deliver a precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level on the screen, and send a real-time test report via text message, e-mail and to a dedicated web portal. Furthermore, the system logs user test reports for incident reporting and historical investigations.

For example, under the 24/7 Sobriety Program (deployed in several US states to reduce the re-arrests of individuals previously convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol through daily breath testing) the Breath Logix is currently helping the Friedel Clinic (Montana) save money, time and resources by autonomously collecting breath samples from clients on a daily basis, eliminating the need for dedicated in-house alcohol screening administrators using conventional handheld devices.







Figure 4. Breath Logix pre-calibrated alcohol sensor cartridge technology



About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at ...

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing described in this news release; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are not limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that Omega may not complete all or any of the milestones as contemplated strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories; that the CSE may not approve the issuance of the securities; that the Company's development of breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any“patent pending” or“provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

