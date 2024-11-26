Ujjain To Get Rs 38-Crore Industrial Precinct For Small-Scale Enterprises

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ujjain, Nov 26 (KNN) Ujjain is set to become a burgeoning hub for small-scale industries with the establishment of a multiproduct industrial zone by the District Industries and Trade Centre (DIC) under the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) department.

The project, spanning 46 hectares in Gogapur gram panchayat, involves an estimated expenditure of Rs 38 crore.

Development work is already underway, with nearly 50 per cent completed. According to an MSME department official, the site is expected to be fully operational by the end of the 2024-2025 year.

The region has seen a surge in investment proposals from various industries, particularly in Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and parts of the Indore region.

“This new initiative is drawing substantial interest from industries keen on setting up facilities in the area. The development is progressing steadily, and we are actively considering additional land acquisitions to expand opportunities for industries,” the official stated.

The DIC already has a 40-hectare land bank in Ujjain and plans to enlarge it further to accommodate future industrial demand. Allotments, however, are currently paused as the department prepares to transition to an integrated online portal.

This system will streamline land allocation, incorporating detailed records into approximately 35 information columns for centralized management.

In a parallel move, the DIC has proposed a new industrial zone in Badnagar, applying for the transfer of nearly 75 hectares of land across Ujjain district to create additional industrial sites.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation is also exploring the development of a garment cluster in Ujjain, considering the positive industrial response and growing investment momentum.

These strategic efforts underscore Ujjain's emergence as a promising industrial destination, poised to boost small-scale enterprises and attract significant investments, thereby driving regional economic growth.

