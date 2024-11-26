Government Launches Rs 2,481 Crore Mission To Promote Natural Farming

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 26 (KNN) In a landmark move towards sustainable agriculture, the of India on Monday announced the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF).

Aimed at transforming farming practices and reaching 10 million farmers nationwide, the initiative has a total budget outlay of Rs 2,481 crore, to be implemented until the 15th Finance Commission period (2025-26).

The funding structure comprises a central share of Rs 1,584 crore and Rs 897 crore from state governments.

"This is a path-breaking decision to improve soil quality and provide chemical-free food, which is crucial for public health," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, addressing a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

The NMNF emphasises traditional, environmentally sustainable farming techniques that leverage local livestock, integrated natural methods, and diversified cropping systems.

The government envisions this mission as a revival of ancestral knowledge and practices that align with contemporary ecological and health needs.

A key feature of the mission includes a streamlined certification process for farmers, enabling them to validate their produce as natural farming products. Additionally, the government will create a common branding system to enhance market access and visibility for these products.

To ensure effective implementation and transparency, the mission will utilize real-time geo-tagged monitoring through an online portal, offering data-backed insights and efficient tracking of progress.

Natural farming methods, which prioritise soil health and reduce dependence on synthetic inputs, have long been championed by environmental experts as critical to addressing issues such as soil degradation and chemical contamination in food.

The government's statement highlighted the integration of local resources and traditional wisdom, underlining the significance of the initiative in preserving biodiversity and enhancing farmers' livelihoods.

With this ambitious mission, the government aims to not only safeguard the environment but also empower millions of farmers with sustainable agricultural practices that can withstand the challenges of modern farming.

The NMNF underscores India's commitment to creating a robust, sustainable farming ecosystem, benefiting both producers and consumers.

