GGGI, HTU, KOICA Launch Green Skills Training Program In Jordan

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and Al Hussein Technical University (HTU) launched the Green Skills Training Program aimed at equipping Jordanian workers with technical skills to support the green economy. The program is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).In his opening remarks, of Environment Muawieh Radaideh expressed his appreciation for the partnership with the Korean government, KOICA, GGGI, and HTU in implementing this initiative. He noted that the program, which began last year, seeks to create sustainable green jobs for host communities and refugees.Radaideh described the program as a vital step in strengthening Jordan's green economy and generating employment opportunities by enhancing technical expertise in emerging sectors. He highlighted the program's key vocational training areas: installing and operating solar photovoltaic systems, maintaining hybrid and electric vehicles, improving energy efficiency, and operating heat pump systems.Korean Ambassador Kim Pil-woo emphasized that the Green Skills Training Program exemplifies the strong collaboration between Jordan and South Korea in advancing sustainable development. He added that the initiative aligns with their shared vision to address global environmental challenges and create opportunities for local communities.Country Director of KOICA Jordan, Kim Soyoung, underlined the program's importance in fostering green skills development in Jordan. She stated that the initiative ensures the workforce is well-prepared to lead the green economy, marking a critical step toward a sustainable future for the country.Ismail Al-Hinti, HTU President, explained that the program's first training cohort will begin in early 2025, targeting 450 participants. The program includes 240 hours of training, combining theoretical learning and practical field experience. Participants will receive certifications recognized nationally and internationally, enhancing their employability in the green economy.Additionally, graduates will be supported in finding employment opportunities to ensure successful job placement outcomes.The program aims to train young people in Amman, Irbid, Zarqa, and Mafraq, equipping them with the skills needed to secure jobs in the green sector.At the event's conclusion, a cooperation agreement was signed between the GGGI and HTU to deliver the Green Skills Training Program.